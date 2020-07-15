Sachin Pilot Says "I'm Not Joining BJP" Amid Speculation On Rajasthan CM Post Negotiations

In a massive development on Wednesday amid ongoing Rajasthan political crisis, Sachin Pilot has told news agency ANI that he will not join the BJP. Even as anticipation continues over his next move, Pilot's statement to not join BJP comes against the backdrop of his meeting with Congress-turned BJP neta Jyotiraditya Scindia, as well as inputs that he is negotiating with the BJP and is eyeing the Chief Minister's seat.

This also comes as Ashok Gehlot's government is fighting for survival and Rajasthan assembly speaker is all set to issue disqualification notices to Pilot and his loyalists.

I'm not joining BJP: Sachin Pilot to ANI

Negotiations with BJP?

According to sources, Sachin Pilot has made it clear to the BJP, that if he were to join the party, he would want to take the lead as the Rajasthan Government's Chief Minister. Pilot's demand may meet an impasse since the Rajasthan BJP has some top brass and seasoned leaders like Vasundhara Raje, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Om Birla, who would be considered as top candidates to lead the state if BJP were to form a government in Rajasthan, sources informed. On the other hand, BJP has allegedly offered Sachin Pilot the Home Ministry and the Finance Ministry in the state, along with letting him continue as the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, a post in which he has served since the 2018 Elections.

Meanwhile, rumours have also suggested that Sachin Pilot may float his own party and BJP may readily offer to provide support to Pilot and his loyalists.

Congress sacks Sachin Pilot

As Sachin Pilot skipped the second legislative party meeting on July 14, Ashok Gehlot's camp passed a resolution against Pilot and loyalists. Addressing the press, Gehlot said that Pilot is playing in the hands of BJP and accused the saffron party of horse-trading.

Thereafter, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala in a press briefing announced that party has sacked Sachin Pilot from the post of Deputy CM and PCC chief and accused him of conspiring with BJP. Alongside Pilot, Congress also sacked Vishvender Singh, and Ramesh Meena from their cabinet positions. Gobind Singh Dotasra has been appointed as new Rajasthan Congress chief. The party's entire Dausa unit also resigned after Pilot's removal.

However, Congress leaders such as Sanjay Jha (who was later suspended), Jitin Prasada, Priya Dutt and several party functionaries in the Rajasthan unit of the party openly supported Pilot.

Sachin Pilot's response

Issuing first response after being sacked Pilot tweeted, "Truth can be harassed but cannot be defeated". He is likely to address a press briefing at 10 am on July 15, according to sources. In his second tweet on Tuesday after being sacked as the Rajasthan Deputy CM and PCC chief, Pilot thanked the people who came out in his support.

Moments after Congress party in its legislative meeting passed a resolution to remove Sachin Pilot and his loyalists, and concurrent with their subsequent decision to remove him from the Deputy CM's post along with two other loyalist Rajasthan ministers, Pilot's camp has released a statement. In their statement, they said that the Pilot camp is not seeking any posts and positions and is only looking to restore self-respect.

