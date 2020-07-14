Sachin Pilot Keen On Leading As Rajasthan's CM; Negotiations With BJP Ongoing: Sources

With the Congress party burning all bridges with rebel leader Sachin Pilot, sacking him from the post of the Deputy CM and the PCC Chief, everyone is anticipating Pilot's next move. With no way left to go but forward, some reports have suggested that Pilot's negotiations to join the BJP are ongoing.

According to sources, Sachin Pilot has made it clear to the BJP, that if he were to join the party, he would want to take the lead as the Rajasthan Government's Chief Minister.

Pilot's demand may meet an impasse since the Rajasthan BJP has some top brass and seasoned leaders like Vasundhara Raje, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Om Birla, who would be considered as top candidates to lead the state if BJP were to form a government in Rajasthan.

On the other hand, BJP has allegedly offered Sachin Pilot the Home Ministry and the Finance Ministry in the state, along with letting him continue as the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, a post which he has considerable experience in. However, this offer also seems to have reached a stalemate with Pilot, who eyes the Chief Ministerial berth.

While negotiations with the BJP are on, rumours have also suggested that Sachin Pilot may start his own party. BJP has readily offered to provide support to Pilot if he were to form his own party along with his rebel Congress loyalists.

While sources earlier reported that Pilot is uncertain to join the BJP, it is said that talks are ongoing and final modalities are being worked out. It is also reported that there is another important meeting scheduled for tonight between senior leaders and Pilot to further negotiations. Details also are awaited on whether Pilot would officially address the situation and hold a press conference in Delhi.

As per the latest reports, the numbers are disputed, and the BJP is likely to move for a floor test. Meanwhile, more disciplinary action is lined up against Sachin Pilot by Congress. Sources have reported that his party primary membership may also now be cancelled. Issuing his first response after being sacked, Pilot took to Twitter and said that truth can be disturbed but it cannot be silenced for long. It is important to see what Pilot's next move might be.

