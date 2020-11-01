In Bihar, Plurals Face Pushpam Priya Takes Jibe At NDA: 'PM Will Not Come Here To Be CM'

Contesting from Bankipur constituency, Pushpam Priya Choudhary who has declared herself the CM candidate and has launched the Plurals party which is contesting in all constituencies, said that this election is for the victory of Bihar. Taking to Twitter, Priya said that while campaigning in the constituency, she met her opponent from the BJP Nitin Navin and handed her rival poster of her party, while her opponent gave her a BJP poster. She said that winning the hearts of the people of Bihar should be the main agenda amid the fierce poll battle. Taking a jibe at NDA seeking votes in name of the Prime Minister, she said that PM Modi will not become the Chief Minister of Bihar.

Pushpam Priya Chaudhary - Plurals' CM candidate

London-return Pushpam Priya Choudhary, the daughter of JDU leader Vinod Choudhary, on March 8 declared herself as the Chief Ministerial candidate. Since then, she has been touring various parts of the state and launched her party called Plurals. She has claimed that her aim is to 'Open Bihar' to development and end '30 years of lockdown.' Despite her extensive tours, however, she has failed to get the limelight even as campaign season heats up for the Bihar elections.

Plurals is contesting on all 243 seats and Pushpam Priya herself is contesting from Bankipur assembly constituency - that will be polling in the second phase on November 3. She faces Congress' actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha and BJP's three-time MLA Nitin Navin.

Pushpam Priya Choudhary in her manifesto shared a master plan for the development of the state in the next 10 years. As per the manifesto, the state will be divided into 8 development zones - Patliputra, Ang, Magadh, Champaran, Mithila, Kaushiki, Kaimur, and Vaishali and all the 38 districts will be connected with an eight-land expressway and an eight-lane goods transport corridor. The Plurals party chief has also promised to abrogate Nitish's liquor ban.

