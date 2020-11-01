In Bihar Polls, BJP Chief Nadda Says "Nitish Kumar Will Be CM Even If We Win More Seats"

BJP National President JP Nadda on Saturday exuded confidence in NDA getting a two-thirds majority in Bihar assembly polls and said even if the BJP wins more seats, JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar will still be its leader.

"One can clearly see, BJP-JDU-HAM-VIP will form a government with a clear two-thirds majority so there is no question of fewer seats. Even if we get more seats, Nitish Kumar ji will still be our leader," Nadda told ANI.

The BJP chief also hit out at the Congress for Rahul Gandhi's previous remarks on the Pulwama attack. Nadda said Congress has "nowadays become Pakistan's spokesperson". The people of Bihar would give a 'befitting reply' to the Congress party for becoming Pakistan's spokesperson," he added.

The BJP leader's remarks came in the wake of admission by a Pakistan Minister that his government was responsible for the 2019 Pulwama terror attack which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel. JP Nadda also criticised the RJD by saying that the people wanted to move from the party's 'lantern raj' to the NDA's 'LED raj'.

"People remember Lalu's government and Nitish's governance. People want to step out of the lantern era under the blessings of PM Modi who has brought in the LED era. The public knows RJD's character is that of 'jungle raj' and now they've joined with destructive CPI-ML and Congress party which has nowadays become Pakistan's spokesperson. People of Bihar will give them a reply," he said.

Bihar assembly elections 2020

Polling in 71 seats in the first phase of Bihar assembly elections was completed on October 28, with voter turnout at 54.26 per cent. The other two phases of the Bihar election are on November 3 and November 7, and the results will be announced on November 10.

Incumbent Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face. The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S), while LJP will contest solo. Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and three left parties have are contesting on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively.

