In Bihar, Tejashwi Responds To CM Nitish's Jibe On His Cricket Career; 'Bidhai Guaranteed'

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday lashed out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that the latter can no longer handle Bihar and his farewell is 'guaranteed'. He further urged the public to give his party a chance to serve them by giving it a huge mandate in the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters, he assured to compensate for Nitish Kumar's negligence and further guaranteed the latter's farewell if Mahagatbandhan comes to power.

"Nitish Kumar is unable to handle Bihar. There are vacant jobs in education, health and law and order. There are only 77 policemen per lakh population in Bihar. How come even Manipur has more per lakh? We're asking the public to give us a chance, so we can do what Nitish Kumar couldn't achieve in 15 years. His bidai (farewell) is guaranteed and a Mahagatbandhan government coming," Tejashwi Yadav said.

Tejashwi further hit back at CM for deriding him as a cricketer and questioned the criteria for being a politician.

"What has happened to Nitish Kumar? Being such an experienced politician, how can he talk like that? Can we not come into politics from cricket and films? Does he mean that doctors, engineers can't come either?," he said.

Earlier on November 1, Nitish Kumar took a jibe at Tejashwi Yadav and Chirag Paswan, saying a "cricketer and an actor" were using his name for more publicity. Tejashwi was once a member of the erstwhile Delhi Daredevils IPL team.

NDA's CM face Nitish Kumar has made several 'personal attacks' on Lalu Yadav and his family. He has criticised Lalu for placing his wife Rabri Devi on CM's seat in 1997 when he was arrested in the Fodder Scam case. In an open challenge to Tejashwi Yadav, CM Nitish told him to ask his mother and father (Rabri and Lalu), about the condition of women and law and order under RJD's reign.

Bihar assembly elections 2020

Polling in 71 seats in the first phase of Bihar assembly elections was completed on October 28, with voter turnout at 54.26 percent. The other two phases of the Bihar election are on November 3 and November 7, and the results will be announced on November 10.

Incumbent Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face. The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S), while LJP will contest solo. Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and three left parties have are contesting on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively.

