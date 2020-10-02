In Sushant Case, Maharashtra Home Minister Snipes At CBI; Asks 'was It Murder Or Suicide?'

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday questioned the CBI about the progress in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case as it has been over 40 days since the central agency took over the probe from Mumbai Police.

"What is the result of CBI? Was he murdered or it was a suicide? We are waiting for the last one and a half months. CBI should come out with the conclusion as soon as possible," Deshmukh said questioning the CBI and demanding a report on the investigation at the earliest. Backing Mumbai Police yet again, he said it was doing a good job in the probe before the case was transferred to CBI.

READ | Sushant Case & Drug Probe LIVE Updates: Sushant's Aides Lead Protest; Pithani Tracked

READ | CBI's Sushant Probe 'Phase 2' To Begin: Siddharth Pithani Summoned Again; May Turn Witness

Siddharth Pithani summoned by CBI

In the latest development in the Sushant Singh Rajput probe, sources from CBI have said Siddharth Pithani, a flatmate of Sushant, has been summoned again by the CBI to record his statement. He could record a statement with the agency under Section 164 as a witness and was beholden to the entire goings-on at SSR's home in the week before he died.

Pithani could record a statement with the agency under Section 164. He was tracked down to Hyderabad on Friday. In his earlier statement to the CBI Pithani had also allegedly claimed that Sushant had fainted upon hearing the news of Disha Salian’s death, a week before his own. After gaining consciousness, he stated ‘I will be killed’ and sought protection. With live-in-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty also leaving the house with Sushant’s laptop and other devices, SSR had been worried, Pithani told in his statement to CBI, as per sources. BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has claimed a deep link between the death of Disha and Sushant and claimed that Disha's fiance Rohan Rai who is conspicuous by his absence holds the key to revealing the entire sequence of events.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) team that worked on the Sushant Singh Rajput case is set to come out with a statement over the report it has submitted to the CBI, according to sources.

Meanwhile, Sushant's friend and choreographer Ganesh Hiwarkar and staff Ankit Acharya have started a hunger strike protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Friday that will go on for three days. Many others also joined them at the protest

READ | Sushant Case: CBI Considering Adding Section 302 Murder Charge; Pithani May Turn Witness