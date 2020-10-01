Sushant Case: CBI Considering Adding Section 302 Murder Charge; Pithani May Turn Witness

In a big development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, as far as the investigation is concerned, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the case is considering to add Section 302 of the IPC (Murder) in the case, top sources said. This comes as the CBI is set to begin its second leg of investigation in the late actor's death case. The CBI has maintained that "no angles have been ruled out" and has reassured through a statement on Monday that the investigation is being conducted in a professional manner, this after AIIMS submitted its medico-legal report.

CBI's second leg to begin soon

The CBI is expected to map out their future plan of action within this week. They are also likely to re-examine Dipesh Sawant, Sidharth Pithani, and all of Sushant's staff that was present in the house on the morning of June 14 when the actor was found dead in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. On Wednesday, Republic Media Network reported that the AIIMS report does not rule out any angle in Sushant's case, including the murder angle which is being allegedly backed on evidence and testimonies contrary to the purported 'suicide theory'.

Last week Vikas Singh had said that a doctor who is a part of the AIIMS team had told him long back that the photos sent by him "indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide." He added that the CBI - which the prime investigation agency in the actor's death, has not held a press conference to share the progress in the case.

Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide. — Vikas Singh (@vikassinghSrAdv) September 25, 2020

'I think it is about time'

Also, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has said that it is 'about time' that the Central Bureau of Investigation files an FIR in the case and takes the probe ahead to solve the late actor's mysterious death. Swamy also penned a message for all Sushant Singh Rajput fans and urged them not to lose hope.

It is troubling for SSR fans to see various investigations are treading too cautiously for the satisfaction of those who want early justice for Sushant. I think it about time CBI registers an FIR u/s 302 since it is bound to do so under law given the information obtained so far — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 27, 2020

Pithani to turn witness?

As per top sources, Pithani has been placed under the CBI radar and is being monitored by the authorities. He had been one of the people in the house in Mumbai's Bandra where Sushant Singh Rajput had died on June 14. Pithani has been the only one to give details of the arrival of ‘outsiders’ at the residence, on June 13, a day allegedly before the unfortunate event occurred.

Further, as per top sources, Siddharth Pithani may turn a witness in the actor’s death investigation currently underway, top sources have told Republic. He could record a statement with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under Section 164. Pithani, who had been questioned by the CBI multiple times, might have already reached Delhi for the proceedings. sushant's cook Neeraj may also turn witness.

Currently, the CBI is probing the death case, while the NCB is probing the drug angle and the ED is investigating the alleged money laundering matter. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. The CBI had taken over the probe from Bihar Police & Mumbai Police into the alleged abetment to suicide case filed by the actor's father KK Singh in Patna against Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family.

Numerous investigative reports by Republic Media Network have highlighted a sequence of events, raised question marks, and presented a list of people who must be summoned in the case, though the agency is yet to do so.

