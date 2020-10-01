In Sushant Singh Rajput Case, AIIMS To Release Statement On Forensic Report To CBI

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) team that worked on the Sushant Singh Rajput case is set to come out with a statement over the report it has submitted to the Central Bureau of Investigation. As per sources, the team of doctors will be releasing an official statement, that could be about the findings of their analysis, on Saturday. The team’s report, which allegedly did not rule out the murder angle, had become a massive talking point before.

The team of AIIMS doctors had analysed the port-mortem report submitted by the Mumbai Police and photographic evidences in the report submitted to the CBI. As per sources, the report has not ruled out the murder angle and has not given a clean chit to anyone yet.

As per sources, the AIIMS team has raised lapses in the autopsy report by Cooper Hospital, over ligature marks on the body. Mumbai Police also passed the buck on the collection of urine sample and a drug test to the forensic team, sources said.

The only statement till now had been from Dr Sudhir Gupta Chairman AIIMS' Forensic Medical Board, who had then said, “AIIMS & CBI are in agreement on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case but more deliberations are needed. There is a need to look into some legal aspects for a logical legal conclusion.”

The CBI, amid rising displeasure over ‘delay’, also had broken its silence with an official statement:

"The CBI is conducting investigation related to death of Sh. Sushant Singh Rajput in a systematic and professional way. Certain media reports attributed to CBI investigation are speculative and not based on facts. It is reiterated that as a matter of Policy, CBI does not share details of ongoing investigation. CBI spokesperson or any team member has not shared any details of investigation with media. The details being reported and attributed to CBI are not credible. It is requested that media may please confirm details from CBI Spokesperson before quoting CBI.”

Another agency involved with the case, Enforcement Directorate, that was probing the financial irregularity charges against Rhea Chakraborty has not shared any update recently. On the other hand, the spotlight has turned to the Narcotics Control Bureau, as it arrested Rhea, her brother Showik and Sushant’s staff Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda for their alleged involvement in a drug case, while Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, among others, too were questioned.

