In Tamil Nadu, BJP's CT Ravi Denies Bridging EPS-OPS - Sasikala Gap; AIADMK Breaks Silence

BJP's Tamil Nadu in-charge CT Ravi opened up on the saffron party's attempts to patch up differences between ally AIADMK and VK Sasikala ahead of the Assembly elections and said that it for the interest of the Nation and to support a united party. Speaking exclusively to Republic on Wednesday, CT Ravi revealed why BJP intended to draw Sasikala into the alliance for the upcoming polls while tossing the ball back into AIADMK's court, opining that the ruling party will take a decision on VK Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran. As per reports, BJP argued with the ruling AIADMK that Sasikala's inclusion would increase the alliance's chances of winning, especially in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to Republic, CT Ravi revealed that the seat-sharing talks between the BJP and AIADMK were ongoing and that he expected a smooth outcome. On being asked about BJP acting to bridge Sasikala and AIADMK, the Tamil Nadu BJP in-charge claimed that the saffron party did so in the larger interest of the state. However, CT Ravi said that AIADMK was the majority party and that they knew the weakness of TTV Dhinakaran and Sasikala, thereby allowing them to take a call on the aunt-nephew duo. Further, Ravi expressed confidence in the AIADMK-BJP alliance emerging victorious in the upcoming elections while noting that the saffron party would emerge stronger from the polls. Meanwhile, state BJP president L Murugan refuted reports of Sasikala & AMMK featuring in the discussion with AIADMK and claimed that they were simply discussing numbers related to BJP only.

AIADMK dismisses BJP's attempts?

However, AIADMK minister Jayakumar has spoken on the purported electoral peacemaking, dismissing any BJP attempt to interfere in the party's functioning.

"No one can pressurise us, BJP doesn't involve in the internal matters of our party. As CM told earlier, there is no possibility of the merger at all. 100%, this is our firm stand. The merger was not discussed as the media is speculating while our leaders meet with Home Minister Amit Shah. AMMK is a pack of jackals and ADMK is pride of lions. The seat-sharing talks are happening in smoothly, will reach the decision soon."

Tamil Nadu poll campaign

Setting 200+ seat-target for the upcoming 2021 polls, DMK Chief M K Stalin has launched the "WeRejectADMK" campaign calling it "lack of governance" by the Palaniswami government and touching sensitive issues such as the NEET-related suicides, holding gram sabhas across the state. Holding gram Sabhas across Tamil Nadu, Stalin, his son Udhayanidhi and sister Kanimozhi have met people from all 234 constituencies to know the 10 years of the misrule of the ADMK Government and hear the people's sufferings. Congress too has bolstered DMK's efforts with Rahul Gandhi visiting the state thrice in the past 3 months - holding meeting with students, weavers, fishermen, farmers, MSME workers etc.

With AIADMK announcing its state alliance with BJP, the EPS-OPS-led party had refuted any possibility of reconciling with Sasikala, who has now been released from jail and is attempting to claim that she is the General Secretary of the AIADMK. However, as per the latest inputs, the BJP has allegedly attempted to intercede and requested EPS-OPS to offer tickets to TTV Dhinakaran's party AMMK and also possibly Sasikala so as to not divide the party's votes. The EPS-OPS-led larger faction of the AIADMK, on the other hand, is wary of Sasikala and Dhinakaran potentially ending in a position where they could be king-makers in case of a hung assembly. Meanwhile, in a bid to woo voters, EPS has announced a massive farm loan waiver, free COVID vaccines, Pongal gift and rescinded cases against Jallikattu protestors, anti-CAA protestors, COVID lockdown violators and Kudankulam nuclear power plant protestors. The election will be held on April 6 and result declared on May 2.

