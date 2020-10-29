In UP Bypolls, FIR Against Congress Candidate Caught On Camera Distributing Cash

A day after Congress candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Ghatampur Kripashankar Singh was caught on camera distributing notes while campaigning for the bypolls, FIR has been registered against him. In the video, Singh was seen taking out money from his pocket and giving to people while he was on a door-to-door campaign. On being confronted by Republic TV, the Congress candidate blatantly denied distributing money and stated that he was giving his visiting card.

"I am in the car right now. Did not distribute money. I don't have any money in my pocket. It's not money, you can focus and see. That is a visiting card," said Singh.

READ | Congress Candidate Caught On Camera Distributing Money Amid UP Bypolls; Blatantly Denies

READ | Akhilesh slams UP govt over law & order

Uttar Pradesh bypolls

Seven assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will go to polls on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 10. Of the seven seats, five seats - Tundla, Ghatampur, Naugaon, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Malhani are up for polls due to demise of the sitting MLAs. The other seat Bangarmau is up for polls due to BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was convicted in a rape case. As BJP had won six of the seven seats in 2017, it has fielded 7 candidates. Congress, BSP and Samajwadi party too have fielded candidates on all seven seats each.

READ | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath gives out compensation to flood-hit farmers

READ | Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP for 'misusing power'; urges EC to intervene ahead of bypolls