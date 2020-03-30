Emerging Pakistani Cricketer Haider Ali Calls Rohit Sharma His Idol For This Reason

Emerging Pakistani batsman Haider Ali has been very impressive in the last couple of months. He was impressive in the ICC U-19 World Cup where he had opened the batting as the two-time U-19 winners made a semi-final exit from the tournament. Ali has also had a wonderful Pakistan Super League (PSL) season as well where he has so far scored 239 runs from nine games for Peshawar Zalmi. The tournament has been postponed due to the deadly COVID-19. Meanwhile, Haider has revealed who is idol is and yes, it is an Indian player.

READ: Mohammad Hafeez says Babar Azam cannot be compared to Virat Kohli

'My idol': Haider Ali

During a recent interview, the youngster went on to say that the dashing Indian opening batsman as well as the limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma is his idol. Ali also justified the reason behind this. He said that the best thing about Rohit is his strike rate and that is what the upcoming batsman wants in his game as well.

Rohit's New Zealand tour was cut short midway due to a calf injury that he had sustained during the fifth and final T20I in February. He will next be seen in action during the upcoming edition of the IPL which was supposed to get underway on March 29 but has been postponed to April 15 due to coronavirus fear. The 'Hitman' will be looking to help MI retain the title and also win it for the record fifth time as well.

READ: 'Stay indoors, save the nation', Rahul Dravid appeals to citizens in fight vs Coronavirus

'There is no comparison': Mohammad Hafeez

During a recent interview, veteran Pakistani all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez went on to say he reckoned that it is not right to compare both Virat Kohli and Babar Azam after which he mentioned that the Indian captain is a brilliant cricketer who has performed all over the world but the Pakistan sensation is also playing exceptionally well. The 2017 Champions Trophy winner then added that both the players have two different sides and that there is no comparison between them.

READ: Irfan Pathan makes a huge statement on the postponement of sports events due to COVID-19

Neil Wagner copies Kane Williamson by giving dog catches at home; watch video