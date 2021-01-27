INLD MLA Abhay Singh Chautala Resigns From Haryana Assembly Over Farmers' Protest

Indian National Lok Sal (INLD) MLA Abhay Singh Chautala has resigned from the Haryana Assembly over the ongoing impasse between the Centre and the farmers. Chautala, who is also the Secretary-General of the INLD, tendered his resignation on Wednesday after the 11th round of discussions between the Centre and farmers' unions over the farm laws ended inconclusively. Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chad Gupta has accepted Chautala's resignation.

Indian National Lokdal leader Abhay Singh Chautala resigns from the membership of Haryana Legislative Assembly in support of the farmers protesting in Delhi against three farm laws; resignation accepted by the Speaker.



(file photo) pic.twitter.com/Epb1GojaRz — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021

READ | Yogendra Yadav, Rakesh Tikait & Other Farmer Netas Booked For Delhi Riot; 200 Arrested

On Monday, Abhay Chautala had stated that he would submit his resignation on January 27 over the ongoing protests against the farm laws. Taking to Twitter, the INLD legislator had stated that he will 'follow the policies' of his grandfather - Chaudhary Devi Lal (Former Deputy Prime Minister of India) - and when the farmers of the country are 'disrespected,' he will not 'compromise' over it.

READ | Rakesh Tikait Deflects On Violence; Claims 'told Farmers To Carry Sticks To Wave Flags'

Farmers' protest turns violent

After the 11th round of discussions ended inconclusively on Friday, the farmers' union proceeded with its planned tractor parade on the occasion of Republic Day which took a violent turn. The protesting farmers on January 26 entered the national capital from three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border and the Ghazipur border, following the Delhi Police's nod for a peaceful protest. However, despite Sanyukt Kisan Morcha's assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the tractor march, violence broke out as the farmers attempted to divert from the route finalized for the tractor rally. The protesting farmers with their tractors broke the barricades and cemented barriers at Delhi’s Mukarba Chowk, prompting Delhi Police to use tear gas shells against them.

READ | IMF's Gita Gopinath Backs Farm Laws' Potential To Raise Income; 'social Safety Net Needed'

In the 11th meeting between the Centre and the farmers, the Union Government expressed that it has provided unions with all possible options. Centre also expressed that the farmers' unions must deliberate internally and reach a conclusion before intimating the government of their decision for the next round of discussion. The Centre had conceded to two of the demands during previous discussions and has also proposed to hold off the implementation of the farm laws for the next 18 months to ensure a clause wise discussion of the same. However, the farmers have rejected all proposal and remain stern on their demand fora complete repeal.

READ | BJP Bihar Chief Argues Rahul Gandhi & CPI(M) were 'main Conspirators' Of Delhi Farmer Riot