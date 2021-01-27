Yogendra Yadav, Rakesh Tikait & Other Farmer Netas Booked For Delhi Riot; 200 Arrested

A day after Delhi witnessed unprecedented violence during the tractor rally by the farmers protesting against the three farm laws, Delhi Police has booked some of the farmers' leaders. Some of the prominent farmers' leaders who have been booked include - Yogendra Yadav, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Baljeet Singh, Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Buta Singh Burjgil, Rakesh Tikait and Joginder Singh Ugraha. Meanwhile, an SIT has been formed to probe the violence on January 26. The leaders have been booked for violating the NOC that was given by the Delhi Police.

Earlier in the day, Culture & Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel inspected Red Fort with officers of Culture Ministry & Archaeological Survey and said, "Report is being made at the earliest & it will be handed over to MHA & FIR be registered immediately. Things will be further clarified after report comes." Almost 200 people have been arrested so far over the rioting.

Farmers breach Red fort after R-day parade

The protesting farmers on January 26 entered the national capital from three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border and the Ghazipur border, as Delhi Police gave their nod for a peaceful protest. However, despite Sanyukt Kisan Morcha's assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the tractor march, violence broke out as the farmers entered Delhi. The protesting farmers with their tractors broke the barricades and cemented barriers at Delhi’s Mukarba Chowk, prompting Delhi Police to use tear gas shells against them.

The situation quickly devolved to a point where the police were outnumbered, and farmers overran Delhi, with a group of them breaching Red Fort's ramparts and planting their flag atop its podium. One of the protesters breached the Red Fort and unfurled a saffron flag and a yellow flag bearing the holy Sikh symbol atop the dome of the Fort. One protestor died, with some groups alleging that he died because of a bullet fired by Police. However, Delhi Police released a CCTV footage later which showed that the protester died after a tractor upturned as it ran over barricades. Delhi Police said that over 300 police personnel were injured.

The Delhi Police had allowed the tractor rally to take place from noon to 5 PM, however, when the protesters forcefully tried to enter the capital, Delhi Police attempted to persuade the farmers to begin the rally as per plan - after the conclusion of the Republic Day parade, which led to clashes. Farmers were seen riding bikes brandishing swords, sticks and vandalised a bus, drove tractors at full speed towards the police personnel who were blocking them. Most parties have condemned the violence but questioned the Centre on the failure of Law and order in Delhi.

