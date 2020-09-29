'Insult To Farmers': PM Modi Issues First Response On Congress Burning Tractor In Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condemned the burning of a tractor near India Gate in New Delhi during farm bill protests and said it is an ‘insult’ to set ablaze the goods and equipment that are worshipped by farmers.

Defending the agriculture reform in a tweet, PM Modi said, “The central government is giving the farmers their rights but these people have come down to protest. They (Opposition) do not want the farmers of the country to sell their produce in the open market at their desired price.”

He said the protestors are now insulting the farmers by setting fire on the goods and equipment that the farmer worships. A tractor was set ablaze near India Gate in Delhi on Monday morning during protests against the controversial farm laws, which have triggered widespread demonstrations across the country. The police removed the tractor after dousing the fire.

READ | Piyush Goyal Slams 'Enemy Of Farmers' Congress Over Tractor Burning At India Gate

Nearly 20 people gathered at the central Delhi location around 7 am and set an old tractor on fire. According to the police, the protesters had raised pro-Congress slogans. The police are trying to identify those involved. The Punjab Youth Congress live-streamed the protest at India Gate on its official Facebook page.

Reacting to the incident, Union Minister Prakash Javdekar had slammed the rival party for opposing the Farm Bills and for trying to garner media attention by burning the tractor. He called the Congress party 'an embarrassment to the country' and said that the party stood exposed after the 'drama' on Monday. BJP has condemned Congress' act of burning the tractor and said that the rival party's hypocrisy was the reason why it lost ground.

READ | 'If I Want To Burn My Tractor, What Problem Do You Have?:' Punjab CM Hits Back At BJP

Controversy over farm bills

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave assent gave his assent to all three Farm Bills passed by the Parliament last week that have led to farmer agitation in Punjab and Haryana among other parts of the country. The agriculture bills include - Essential Commodities (Amendment) 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm services Act 2020 and the Farmers' produce trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020.

The Opposition has criticised the three bills terming in ‘anti-farmer’ and alleged that they were passed in violation of the rules. The government has asserted that these bills will allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere they want at a better price. Farmers have expressed apprehension that the Centre's farm reforms would dismantle the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big companies.

READ | Congress' Tractor Burning At India Gate Condemned: 'What Andolan Is This?' Asks Javadekar

READ | Farm Bill Protestors Set Tractor On Fire At India Gate While Chanting Pro-Congress Slogans