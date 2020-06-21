Caked In Mud, BJP MP Jaunapuria Performs Yoga In Ring Of Fire On International Yoga Day

BJP MP from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria performed Yoga on Sunday, June 21, on the occasion of sixth International Yoga Day. The BJP MP drenched in mud formed a circle with fire and performed Yoga within that circle.

Meanwhile, due to the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, this year, the day has been celebrated at home or indoors. According to the United Nations Organization, the theme for 2020 is ''Yoga for Health Yoga at Home''.

PM Modi addresses the Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Nation on Sunday virtually, on the occasion of sixth International Yoga Day. Extending his greetings during the address, he said that it is a "day of solidarity and universal brotherhood." According to him, "Yoga enhances our quest for a healthier planet." He also stressed on the benefits of Yoga as he elaborated on the theme 'Yoga at home, Yoga with family'. According to PM Modi, this year's Yoga Day theme is to stay away from social gatherings owing to the dangers of the COVID pandemic and urged the citizens to perform yoga from home with their family.

Greetings on #YogaDay! Sharing my remarks on this special occasion. https://t.co/8eIrBklnLI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2020

The international Yoga is celebrated every year on June 21 in order to spread awareness about the significance and benefits of Yoga. It was first suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his United National General Assembly (UNGA) speech in 2014. Followed by the propositions, the UNGA drafted a resolution that was titled 'International Yoga Day' on October 14, 2014.

