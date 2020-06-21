Mumbai Police On International Yoga Day 2020: 'Doing The Right Mudra All The Time...'

Capitalising on the trending topic of the day, International Yoga Day, Mumbai Police took to Twitter on Sunday and posted a witty tweet on the ocassion. The Mumbai Police posted a picture of a traffic police constable with his hands up in the air, guiding and instructing the vehicular traffic, and stated that they are "doing the right Mudra all the time" in order to ensure that the city is "up and running".

Doing the right ‘mudra’ all the time to ensure that the maximum city is up and running. #SafetyAsanas#InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/PTTj3J6bDm — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 21, 2020

PM Modi to address nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 6:30 AM on Sunday on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Earlier on June 18, PM Modi had appealed to the citizens of the country to mark the occasion by following social distancing norms and avoiding mass gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a video message, he had remarked that usually yoga day is about public events but this year, 'it goes indoors''.

Greetings on #YogaDay! Sharing my remarks on this special occasion. https://t.co/8eIrBklnLI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2020

About International Yoga Day

The international Yoga is celebrated every year on June 21 in order to spread awareness about the significance and benefits of Yoga. It was first suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his United National General Assembly (UNGA) speech in 2014. Followed by the propositions, the UNGA drafted a resolution that was titled 'International Yoga Day' on October 14, 2014.

The first International Yoga Day was first observed across the world on June 21, 2015 and in India, the Ministry of AYUSH had helped up the event. The event had included PM Modi, along with several other dignitaries from over 80 countries.

