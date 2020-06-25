J&K Administration In Controversy Over Scholarships To Children Of Killed Terrorists

Jammu and Kashmir Administration led by Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu has faced criticism over the Government's decision of providing a scholarship to the children of terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces. Controversy erupted when Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu launched 27 online services as part of Government to Citizen (G2C) online outreach program aimed at speeding up public delivery mechanisms through minimal human intervention, besides ensuring efficiency, transparency, and reliability of such services.

In the 27 E-services listed online, Scholarship to the Orphans of Killed Militants listed under the social welfare category on the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Government (jk.gov.in) has sparked the controversy with various parties and organizations coming openly to criticize the move of J&K Government.

Opposition towards J&K govt's decision

Against the Government's decision, National Panther's Party led by its Chairman Harsh dev Singh staged a protest and burnt the effigy of the Government. Lashing out at UT and Centre Government, Harsh Dev Singh said that the BJP government has been taking such decisions for the appeasement of terrorists and in past as well such decisions including surrender policy for terrorists were take. He demanded that this decision needs to be taken back as they are against the sentiments of nationalist people.

Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Jammu and Kashmir wing submitted a memorandum to Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and demanded the rollback of the decision of providing a scholarship to the children of killed terrorists. "This policy was started by the government in 2008. The government should review the policy once a year. This policy hurts the sentiment of the Nationalist youth of the country. However there is no scholarship for orphans of those police and army personnel killed by terrorists," ABVP State Secretary Mukesh Manhas said.

Jammu based NGO Team Jammu also registered a strong protest against Government. “Sanctioning scholarship for the children of terrorists, who had declared a war against the country, would encourage only anti-national forces and launching such a highly controversial scheme, UT administration was glorifying terrorists indulged in gruesome killings. The decision to provide scholarship to the children of those who fought against India after being killing security personnel is an insult to the forces who have been fighting proxy war being launched by Pakistan,” Team Jammu Chairman Zorawar Singh Jamwal said.

