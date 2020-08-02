Jagan's '3-capital' Journey: From Opposing Andhra's Bifurcation To Decentralising Capitals

As Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan gave his assent to the Jagan Mohan reddy government's 3-capital plan on Saturday, the YSRCP chief's ultimate counter to former CM Chandrababu Naidu has been achieved. While Reddy has maintained that with three capitals 'development in Andhra Pradesh will be decentralized', he had backed TDP's decision to build Amaravati as bifurcated Andhra Pradesh's capital. On the other hand, Reddy had also threatened to fast unto death against Andhra Pradesh bifurcation decision in 2013, but is now very close Telangana CM K Chandrashekhara Rao - who spearheaded the Telangana movement.

TDP chief Naidu terms Governor's decision on three capitals in Andhra a 'historic blunder'

Journey of Jagan's 3-capital plan

Against Andhra bifurcation, backed Amaravati

In 2013, after his release from 16-month jail stint in a corruption case, Jagan lashed out at the Congress of dividing the state to earn votes in elections, as per reports. Jagan's relations with the Congress party soured after then-chief Sonia Gandhi refused to name him as Andhra's CM after his father- Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy's untimely demise, leading to his split and the founding of YSR Congress party. While he managed to win the Kadapa constituency in 2011, he was charged by CBI for embezzlement and thrown into to jail.

In jail, he staged a 125-hour hunger strike opposing the bifurcation of the state - which was spearheaded by TRS chief KCR. Jagan and his mother also resigned from their legislature in protest in 2013. After his 2014 state Assembly loss, inspite of his rivalry with then-Andhra CM Naidu, he endorsed the Naidu government’s decision to name Amaravati as the new capital in 2014, while Hyderabad will remain a shared capital till 2023. Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a foundation stone for the capital in Amaravati and the Centre granted Rs 1500 crores for Amaravati's development.

1 lakh Andhra NRIs worldwide hold protests for Amravati in 300 cities

Discontent in Rayalseema

While Jagan backed the Amaravati capital - a city spanning 3,300 acres spread over 29 villages - a Rs 2 lakh crore project, CM Naidu was accused of favouring the Kamma community (which he belonged to) by shifting the capital to Amaravati. Several communities from Rayalaseema and Uttarandhra - i.e the Seemandhra region felt neglected, as the capital would be 300 km away from the region. The community had previously also felt neglected by Naidu who developed Hyderabad at the cost of Rayalseema. On the other hand, Reddy who himself belongs from Rayalaseema has now helped his community by 'decentralising the capitals'.

Andhra Governor approves three-capital bill; Amaravati to be legislative capital of AP

The Amaravati conundrum

In December 2019, after reversing a slew of TDP government decisions, Jagan smashed Naidu's Amaravati dream by scrapping the Start-Up Area Development Project in Amaravati which had been started by the previous TDP government. He then rolled out his '3-capital' idea - Visakhapatnam (executive), Kurnool (judicial) and Amaravati (legislative) capital of the state.

The Amaravati Development Corporation which had allotted Rs. 2118 crores to develop infrastructure in the new capital has been stalled since World bank stopped its $300 million funding in developing the new capital. This was done after complaints were reportedly received from farmers and various organisations. In 2018, after the government's announcement, farmers who had voluntarily offered about 90% of the 38,581-acre land required for the new capital city in Amaravati, are now protesting against Jagan's move. 66 farmers under the Amaravati Joint Action Committee (JAC) have lost their lives due to this protest.

Andhra BJP reacts to Three Capital Bill approval, says govt must fulfill farmers' demands

3-capital's legislative battle

After winning 151 seats in the 175-member assembly, Jagan passed the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act 2020 and the Capital Region Development Authority (Repeal) Act 2020 in the Legislative Assembly by a majority in January but failed to pass it in the Legislative Council where the TDP holds a majority. The Council referred the bills to a select committee, which was rejected by the legislature secretary and the government concluded that both bills were rejected by the Council. The bills named the Secretariat to be situated in Visakhapatnam, High court in Kurnool and State Assembly at Amaravati - naming them the executive, judicial and legislative capital of the state.

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, on June 16, the YSRCP government reintroduced and passed the bill in the state assembly via voice vote, with no Opposition members present. With the passage of the bills by the Assembly again, the governor could directly sign his assent without the need of the Council to pass it. It will now only require the President's assent.