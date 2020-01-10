Jagdeep Dhankhar Hails PM Ahead Of WB Visit, Says 'India Marching To Being Vishwa Guru'

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to West Bengal, Governor of the state Jagdeep Dhankhar has taken to Twitter to laud the prime minister for his initiatives and efforts, stating that the 'nation has epochal developments' during his tenure.

.@PMOIndia. PM Modi, front ranking world leader taking Bharat to incremental trajectory of growth and progress, would be in WB on 11/12 Jan. Under his inspirational visionary leadership Nation has seen epochal developments and is marching to secure our rightful place-Vishwa Guru. — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) January 10, 2020

PM's visit to Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the West Bengal capital on Saturday and Sunday to participate in the sesquicentenary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT) and dedication of heritage buildings to the nation.

PM Modi will be handing over a cheque of Rs 501 crore towards the final installment to meet the deficit of pension fund of retired and existing employees of the Kolkata Port Trust, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

"On the 11th of January, PM @narendramodi shall dedicate to the Nation four refurbished heritage buildings in Kolkata to the nation. The Prime Minister shall also participate in the grand Sesquicentenary Celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust on the 11th and 12th January 2020", one of the several tweets from Prime Minister's Office read.

On Saturday, PM Modi will dedicate to the nation four refurbished heritage buildings in Kolkata, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said. The heritage buildings include the Old Currency Building, the Belvedere House, the Metcalfe House and the Victoria Memorial Hall. The Culture Ministry has renovated these iconic galleries and refurbished them with new exhibitions. The ministry is developing cultural spaces around iconic buildings in various metro cities in the country and has begun with Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Varanasi.

In another event, PM Modi will inaugurate Kaushal Vikas Kendra and Pritilata Chhatri Avas for 200 tribal girl students of Sunderbans. It is a project undertaken by KoPT with Purvanchal Kalyan Ashram, Gosaba, Sunderbans affiliated to Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, the statement said.

