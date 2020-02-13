Late Sushma Swaraj Gets Fond Tribute Before Birth Anniversary; MEA Renames Key Outposts

The Central government on Thursday renamed the Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra and Foreign Service Institute in the national capital after late former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for her "invaluable contribution" to Indian diplomacy, the cause of the Indian diaspora and the ethos of public service.

While the Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra has been renamed as Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, the Foreign Service Institute will be known as the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service. The announcement was made on the eve of her birth anniversary.

'A fitting tribute'

Taking to Twitter, External Affairs Minister of India, Dr. S Jaishankar said that this move of the government was a fitting tribute to the great public figure who has always been an inspiration.

Glad to announce that the Government has decided to rename Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra as Sushma Swaraj Bhawan and Foreign Service Institute as Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service.



A fitting tribute to a great public figure who continues to inspire us. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 13, 2020

We all fondly remember Smt Sushma Swaraj, who would have turned 68 tomorrow. The #MEA family misses her in particular. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 13, 2020

"In a solemn tribute to the invaluable contribution of former External Affairs Minister late Sushma Swaraj to Indian diplomacy, the cause of the Indian diaspora and the ethos of public service, it has been decided to rename the Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra in New Delhi as Sushma Swaraj Bhawan and Foreign Service Institute also in New Delhi, as Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service," an External Affairs Ministry release said on Thursday.

"The announcement is being made on the eve of her birth anniversary falling on 14th February in honour of the legacy and decades of public service of the former External Affairs Minister," the release added. Sushma Swaraj, who was the External Affairs Minister in the previous BJP-led NDA government, passed away in August last year.

