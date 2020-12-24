Javadekar Challenges Rahul Gandhi To Debate On Agrarian Laws; Cites Pro-farmer Initiatives

Addressing the media on Thursday, Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar challenged ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi to an open debate on the three farm laws. His reaction came after Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Ghulam Nabi Azad submitted a list of 2 crore signatures against the farm laws to President Ram Nath Kovind. The Wayanad MP had urged the Centre to call a special session of Parliament to repeal these laws.

Accusing Congress of turning a blind eye towards the welfare of farmers, Javadekar asserted that the Centre had fulfilled the recommendations of the Swamination Commission. According to him, the Congress governments deliberately denied farmers a fair price for their produce so that foodgrains are available cheap. Mentioning that the farmers started getting the appropriate MSP after the Modi government came to power, he also highlighted the benefit of the PM-KISAN scheme.

Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar remarked, "I challenge Rahul Gandhi to an open debate. Come, let's have a discussion. I will prove how Congress always turned a blind eye towards the welfare of the farmers. And I will also explain how Modi worked for the welfare of the farmers. The farmers were demanding for the last 40 years that they should get a beneficial price for their produce. Congress never did this and instead, created a system where they gave a lesser price. They kept the farmers poor so that the foodgrains are available cheap. That's why Congress never accepted the Swamination Commission report in 2006."

Read: Tomar Releases List Of Farmer Unions Backing Farm Laws, Over 3 Lakh Signatures Submitted

He added, "Modi accepted this and thus, the farmers could get the right MSP. Congress would show dreams like farm loan waiver. By tomorrow, Modi will have deposited Rs.1,20,000 crore into the bank accounts of the farmers."

Read: Sambit Patra Slams Left For Hijacking Farmers' Stir, Cites 'hypocrisy' In Kerala And WB

New Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury met the President earlier today & submitted a memorandum containing 2 crore signatures seeking his intervention in farm laws issue. pic.twitter.com/Sqy6xdhNzw — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2020

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

Read: Harsimrat Badal Claims Centre Misusing IT Dept To Intimidate Arhtiyas Amid Farmer Protests