Javadekar Lists Rahul Gandhi's Achievements Of 6 Months; Answers Congress Neta's Attack

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has hit back at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi after the latter criticised the Central government by listing its "six achievements" during COVID-19 pandemic. Javadekar said "Rahul Baba" has insulted the people of India and brave Corona warriors by making fun of "candle lights". The Information and Broadcasting minister said India has the least average cases, active cases and death rate than the US, Europe and Brazil.

'You have insulted people of India'

Rahul Baba note India’s achievements in "war against #Corona".India has the least average cases, active cases and death rate than the US, Europe and Brazil. By making fun of candle lights, @RahulGandhi ji you have insulted the people of India & brave Corona warriors.@BJP4India — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) July 21, 2020

The senior BJP leader took to Twitter and posted Rahul Gandhi's "achievements" in the last six months. Javadekar said, "Rahul Gandhi, note your achievements in the last six months" and listed the following:

February: Shaheen Bagh and Riots

March: Losing Jyotiraditya and MP

April: Instigating migrant labourers

May: 6th anniversary of the historic defeat of the Congress

June: Defending China

July: Congress on a virtual collapse in Rajasthan

Rahul Gandhi lists the Centre's "achievements"

Earlier in the day, in a tweet in Hindi, the Wayanad MP wrote, "Achievements of the Government during the Corona period"

February - Namaste Trump

March - Toppled the government in Madhya Pradesh

April - Asked Indians to burn candles

May - 6th anniversary in power

June - Virtual rally in Bihar

July - Tried to topple the government in Rajasthan

"That is why the country is 'self-sufficient' in the Battle of Corona," Gandhi added.

कोरोना काल में सरकार की उपलब्धियां:



● फरवरी- नमस्ते ट्रंप

● मार्च- MP में सरकार गिराई

● अप्रैल- मोमबत्ती जलवाई

● मई- सरकार की 6वीं सालगिरह

● जून- बिहार में वर्चुअल रैली

● जुलाई- राजस्थान सरकार गिराने की कोशिश



इसी लिए देश कोरोना की लड़ाई में 'आत्मनिर्भर' है। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 21, 2020

JP Nadda hits back at Rahul Gandhi

In an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the LAC standoff in Ladakh is not simply a border dispute but a design by China to target his image as a "56-inch strongman". BJP president J P Nadda hit back at Gandhi, accusing him of indulging in "mudslinging" and describing his attack as another ''failed" edition of ''Project RG Relaunch''.

READ | Rahul Gandhi breaks silence on Rajasthan crisis; lists 'timeline' of India's Covid fight

Nadda slammed the Congress leader's remarks, saying, "We saw yet another (failed) edition of ''Project RG Relaunch'' today. Rahul Gandhi Ji was, as usual, weak on facts and strong on mudslinging. Attempts to politicise defence and foreign policy matters show one dynasty's desperation to wash their past sins of 1962 and weaken India."

READ | JP Nadda continues where Jaishankar left off; terms Rahul Gandhi's video 'failed relaunch'

"For years, one dynasty has been trying to destroy PM Narendra Modi. Sadly for them, PM Modi's connect with 130 crore Indians is deep-rooted. He lives and works for them. Those who want to destroy him will end up only further destroying their own party," he said in a series of tweets.

READ | Rahul Gandhi launches fresh attack says 'BJP lied on COVID-19, GDP & Chinese aggression'

READ | Congress' Anand Sharma reacts to Jaishankar's take on Rahul Gandhi's 'foreign policy' jibe

(With PTI inputs)