Rahul Gandhi Breaks Silence On Rajasthan Crisis; Lists 'timeline' Of India's Covid Fight

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took to Twitter to criticise the Centre by sharing a list of "achievements" of the government during COVID-19 pandemic. Rahul Gandhi also broke silence on the ongoing Rajasthan political crisis by alleging that the BJP is trying to topple the government in the state.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Wayanad MP wrote, "Achievements of the Government during the Corona period"

February - Namaste Trump

March - Toppled the government in Madhya Pradesh

April - Asked Indians to burn candles

May - 6th anniversary in power

June - Virtual rally in Bihar

July - Tried to topple the government in Rajasthan

JP Nadda hits back at Rahul Gandhi

In an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the LAC standoff in Ladakh is not simply a border dispute but a design by China to target his image as a "56-inch strongman". BJP president J P Nadda hit back at Gandhi, accusing him of indulging in "mudslinging" and describing his attack as another ''failed" edition of ''Project RG Relaunch''.

Nadda slammed the Congress leader's remarks, saying, "We saw yet another (failed) edition of ''Project RG Relaunch'' today. Rahul Gandhi Ji was, as usual, weak on facts and strong on mudslinging. Attempts to politicise defence and foreign policy matters show one dynasty's desperation to wash their past sins of 1962 and weaken India."

"For years, one dynasty has been trying to destroy PM Narendra Modi. Sadly for them, PM Modi's connect with 130 crore Indians is deep-rooted. He lives and works for them. Those who want to destroy him will end up only further destroying their own party," he said in a series of tweets.

Rajasthan Political crisis

Meanwhile, the ruling Congress is facing a rebellion by party leader Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The Ashok Gehlot camp on Monday sharpened its attack on Sachin Pilot, with the Chief <inister calling him useless and another loyalist alleging that the dissident Congress leader himself offered him crores to switch sides. Pilot reacted sharply, saying he will take the MLA to court.

The Rajasthan High Court will on Tuesday morning resume hearing the petition by Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebels, challenging the disqualification notices sent to them by the Assembly Speaker.

