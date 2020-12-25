Javadekar Slams Journalist's Death In Roadside Attack In Jaipur: 'Will Investigate It'

Condemning journalist Abhishek Soni's death due to an attack by a group of assailants, Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday, said that the 'matter will be investigated into'. Addressing a press conference in Chengalpet, Javadekar said, 'Attack on any journalist is wrong'. Soni succumbed to his injuries on Thursday at a Jaipur hospital, after he was attacked on the night of December 8 outside a roadside eatery.

Journalist attacked by assailants; succumbs to injuries

As per Jaipur police, Soni got into an argument with the accused, who were already present at the spot, after they started harassing the woman. In retaliation, the accused hit him with an iron road. The woman was also injured in the incident, they added.

"They (Soni and his friend) were admitted to a hospital where Soni died on Wednesday night," SHO of Mansarover police station Rameshwar Lal told news agency PTI. The woman was discharged after primary treatment, he said.

Lal said one of the accused -- Shankar Chaudhary, a resident of Phagi town -- has already been arrested. The remaining two (one of them a juvenile), identified as Kanaram Jat and Surendra Jat, are absconding and searches are being carried out to nab them. "Our team is on the hunt to arrest, we will arrest them soon," said SHO Dilip Kumar.

BJP slams Rajasthan government

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Thursday asked the state government to enact a law for the protection of journalists. Poonia said the government should ensure a safe environment for journalists as they face many challenges while performing their duties. The state BJP chief condemned the recent attacks on journalists in the state including the incident involving video journalist Abhishek Soni. He also highlighted and condemned the assault on photojournalist Girdhari Paliwal in Jaipur.

Attacking the CM Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state, Poonia said in two years of Congress rule, law and order in the state has collapsed. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat targeted Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and wrote on Twitter, "What is happening in Rajasthan?" "The worsening situation in the state is giving sleepless nights to people and the Chief Minister refuses to wake up from his sleep," said Shekhawat.

