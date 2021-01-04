JDU Chief RCP Singh Says 'do Not Need Anyone's Offer' On RJD's Invite To CM Nitish Kumar

As the political scenario in Bihar is making headlines everyday, all eyes are set on CM Nitish Kumar, who has been offered to rejoin Mahagathbandhan and has suffered a major jolt after his party MLAs from Arunachal Pradesh joined his ally-party - BJP. Even though he has dismissed the offer made by RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, he has also said that he did not want to be the Chief Minister and it was the saffron party that pressurized him to take up the position. Now, the new president of JDU and Nitish's aide, RCP Singh has stepped in to state that all is well within his party. After the Arunachal blow, Nitish Kumar resigned as party president and placed his trusted aide RCP Singh at the top post.

RCP Singh speaking to media in Patna said, "The JD(U) exists on the strength of its leader and does not need any offer from anybody. We have not put any application seeking support from anybody."

Shyam Rajak's claim and RJD's offer

RJD leader Shyam Rajak had said that as many as 17 RJD MLAs are in touch with Tejashwi Yadav-led party. Rajak claimed that all the 17 MLAs wanted to join RJD but was denied entry as Lalu Prasad Yadav's party doesn't want to resort to unconstitutional means. Citing anti-defection laws, Rajak said that if 25 to 26 legislators from JD(U) will join the party, then their membership will be accepted. The RJD leader claimed that JD(U) MLAs are unhappy about the way BJP was asserting itself on Nitish Kumar.

Earlier, RJD leader Uday Narayan Choudhary urged CM Nitish to leave NDA and return to the Mahagatbandhan citing BJP's alleged contempt for small parties. He had claimed that the JP Nadda-led party wanted to finish JD(U) and highlighted Arunachal Pradesh as an example. Moreover, he predicted that LJP president Chirag Paswan shall be inducted into the Union Cabinet soon to trouble Nitish Kumar.

He said, "So, we want to appeal to the honourable CM- leave NDA and join Mahagatbandhan. Play an important role in making Tejashwi Yadav the CM. You play politics at the Central level and be an Opposition leader. Everyone will back you."

Nitish and Sushil Modi's response

Dismissing claims of JDU-turned-RJD leader Shyam Rajak of a massive switchover of 17 JDU MLAs to RJD, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Wednesday, stated that such claims were baseless. Speaking to reporters while visiting a bird sanctuary, Kumar said, "Anyone can make any claims they want. All are completely baseless."

