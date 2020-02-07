JDU Leader Accuses Tej Pratap Yadav Of 'misogyny' Over His Jibe At Nitish Kumar

JDU leader Sanjay Singh, on Thursday, reacted to the statements made by the RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav and called him a “mad man” for making “misogynistic” comments on CM Nitish Kumar and Dy CM Sushil Kumar Modi. Tej Pratap, the son of Lalu Prasad Yadav asked the CM and Dy CM of Bihar to replace Kumar in their names with "Kumari", often used with the names of girls. The BJP termed this comment made by Tej Pratap as “misogynistic”.

JDU leader Sanjay Singh on Tej Pratap’s remarks

Reacting to the remarks made by Tej Pratap Yadav, Sanjay Singh said, “I don't even want to take his name. Everything is open, what people call him, he is a mad man. Lalu Prasad Yadav’s values can be seen in his son. It was hidden earlier, however, it has now been exposed.”

Tej Pratap Yadav’s comment on the CM, Dy CM

Tej Pratap Yadav was addressing the crowd at an anti-CAA, NRC rally where he said, “Nitish Kumar, whom my father had aptly named palturam (turncoat), can also be called Nitish Kumari. And his companion Sushil Kumar Modi, the bearer of the saffron flag, called Sushil Kumari Modi. They cannot take us head-on... they sit in their homes wearing bangles."

BJP reacts to Kumar’s statements

BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand reacted angrily to Tej Pratap’s statements. He also demanded an apology from the RJD leader. He reminded Tej Pratap Yadav of the allegations of domestic violence that his estranged wife has levelled against him.

"Was Tej Pratap trying to say that those whose names are suffixed with Kumari and who wear bangles deserve no respect? His tasteless remarks and the applause they received from his supporters are proof that misogyny runs deep in the RJD," Anand said. He further added that Tej Pratap Yadav's "misogynistic" remarks backed the charges levelled against him by his wife. "If he is trying to emulate his uncouth father, he must beware he may similarly land in jail one day," the BJP spokesperson said.

(With PTI Inputs)

