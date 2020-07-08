Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Quarantines Himself After Meeting Minister Infected With COVID

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, on Wednesday, announced that he has self-isolated himself after a state minister and JMM MLA tested COVID-19 positive. Soren had met with the infected individuals on Tuesday and entry to the Chief Minister's residence has also been prohibited as a precautionary measure. State ministers Mithilesh Thakur and MLA Mathura Mahato tested positive and are currently receiving treatment at a government hospital.

"Chief Minister Hemant Soren has placed himself under home quarantine, also requested all officers and staff of the CMO to undergo home quarantine. Entry to the Chief Minister residence is prohibited. Chief Minister had come in contact with state minister Mithilesh Thakur who tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday," Jharkhand Information and PR Department said.

साथियों,



कैबिनेट के मेरे साथी मंत्री श्री मिथिलेश ठाकुर जी एवं हमारे दल के विधायक आदरणीय श्री मथुरा महतो जी कोरोना संक्रमित पाये गए हैं।



दोनो साथी अभी सरकारी अस्पताल में इलाजरत हैं। एहतियात के तौर पर आज से अगले कुछ दिनो के लिए मैं भी self- isolation में रहूँगा, पर 1/2 — Hemant Soren (घर में रहें - सुरक्षित रहें) (@HemantSorenJMM) July 8, 2020

हर ज़रूरी कार्यों का निष्पादन करता रहूँगा।



आप सबसे पुनः आग्रह है की जितना हो सके भीड़ वाले क्षेत्रों में जाने से बचें। मास्क का प्रयोग अवश्य करें, अगर मास्क ना हो तो कोई कपड़े से अपने चेहरे को अच्छे से ढँके।



हर बार की तरह आपको याद दिलाना चाहूँगा की आपस में दूरी रखें 2/3 — Hemant Soren (घर में रहें - सुरक्षित रहें) (@HemantSorenJMM) July 8, 2020

पर दिलों को ज़रूर जोड़े रखें। 3/3 — Hemant Soren (घर में रहें - सुरक्षित रहें) (@HemantSorenJMM) July 8, 2020

Jharkhand COVID tally

Jharkhand reported two more COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 22 while 141 new infections brought the state's tally to 3,018, according to a government bulletin. In all, 36 people recovered from the infection during the day, taking the total number of people cured of COVID-19 to 2,104 in the state, it said. The state has 892 active COVID-19 cases.

Of the total 3,018 COVID-19 cases, 2,142 are migrants, according to the bulletin. The recovery rate in the state is 69.71 per cent while the mortality rate is 0.72 per cent, the bulletin said.

