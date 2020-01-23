Chaibasa: J'khand CM Meets Kin Of Deceased, Says 'attempt To Create Environment Of Fear'

After seven people were allegedly killed for opposing Pathalgadhi movement in Jharkhand, the Chief Minister of the state Hemant Soren said that he would not let the negative elements create an environment of fear. Soren further said that he met the families of the victims. The incident came to light when the seven villagers who had opposed to the Pathalgadhi movement went missing from the village.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren over Chaibasa incident: There has been an attempt to create an environment of fear but such people will not succeed in it. Today, I met with the families of the victims. I will ensure that incident like this never occurs in future. pic.twitter.com/p7naiHm6AG — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2020

Pathalgadhi supporters vs opposers

The fight between the two groups started on January 17, when Pathalgadhi supporters were asking for documents of identity and other necessary papers in the village, which was opposed by the non-Pathalgadhi supporters.Thereafter, a fight broke out between both the groups and the Pathalgadhi supporters were injured.On January 19, the Pathalgadhi supporters led by main accused Ransi Budh captured seven people including James Budh and killed them in the jungle.

Read: 'Champion Of Change Award' Conferred On Jharkhand CM

Police have recovered the bodies of all the seven people, deep in the jungles, 3 km away from their village. They were allegedly murdered for staging a protest against the Pathalgadi movement. The victim's families have alleged the involvement of Naxals in the incident.

Read: Jharkhand Declares January 23 As Public Holiday To Mark Netaji's Birthday

Police on Chaibasa incident

Police have registered an FIR and are further investigating the murder. They have, however, denied it as a clash between Pathalgadhi and non-Pathalgadhi supporters. SP of Chaibasa, Inderjeet Mahtha said, "Seven dead bodies have been recovered from the jungle and the bodies have been sent for postmortem. The incident was triggered on January 16, when 9 villagers attacked and destroyed the properties of villagers living in 5 households. Thereafter a panchayat meeting was convened on January 19, and seven people were held captive and killed in the jungle".

Read: Deobrat's Unbeaten 93 Helps Jharkhand Beat Uttarakhand

Pathalgadi practice

Pathalgadi refers to a practice of placing stone plaques with declarations and warning inscribed on them at the entry point of villages.The plaques, proclaim allegiance to the Constitution and carries inscriptions dismissing the authority of centre and state governments in the villages. It has declared the gram sabha as the only sovereign authority and has prohibited the entry of outsiders in the villages.

Read: MS Dhoni Joins Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Both Try To Whistle

CM Hemant Soren assures strict action against culprits behind

CM Hemant Soren says, 'attempt to create an environment of fear