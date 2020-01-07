JNU Violence: Kanhaiya Kumar Backs JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh Amid Delhi Police's 2 FIRs

CPI(M) leader and JNU alumni Kanhaiya Kumar exuded his support for the JNU Student Union president Aishe Ghosh, as the university came back under the spotlight after brutal violence was unleashed on students and teachers on Sunday night inside the campus. In a tweet, Kanhaiya Kumar expressing solidarity with Aishe Ghosh also attacked the 'coward and liar' government, further asserting that they were ready to fight back.

After being discharged from AIIMS on Monday evening, Aishe Ghosh asserted that students will respond to 'iron rods with debate and discussions'. Further stated that the JNU's culture will not be 'eroded'. Responding to her statement, ex-JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar, who has been at spar with the PM Modi-led government since 2016, said, "More power to you Comrade Aishe. See you in the public meeting at Sabarmati T-Point at 4 pm today if this coward and liar government doesn’t arrest you on false and fabricated charges by then. If they do, then we are ready to fight back."

Delhi Police files FIR

The Delhi police have filed two separate FIRs against JNUSU president for allegedly vandalising the server room of the university and attacking the staff members. Both the FIRs were filed against Ghosh on Sunday evening, amid the violence at 8:45 PM, for the incidences that occurred on January 4. According to the JNU security department, a group of students wearing masks on their faces forcibly entered the office of the center for an information system located in a building near the Administration Building on January 1.

The police have filed FIRs against eight students, identified as Aishe Ghosh, Geeta Kumari, Vivek Kumar Pandey, Surya Prakash, Satish Chandra Yadav, Saket Moon, Sarika Chaudhary, and Ameksha Priyadarshini, in connection with the case. "They switched off the power supply and evicted all the technical staff working there and made servers dysfunctional. They obstructed and stopped the public servants from doing the duties they pushed, threatened, abused, and chased the staff out of the office ad server room. Subsequently, they locked the room and squatted at the door and did not let the staff enter the server room," the university officials alleged in the complaint.

The second FIR was filed against Ghosh and 19 others for allegedly attacking security guards and vandalising the server room of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on January 4. In the complaint filed by the JNU administration, the University alleged that the accused were involved in physical violence and pushed the women guards, verbally abused them and threatened them of dire consequences if they opened the lock of university's communication and information (CIS) office.

