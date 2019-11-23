JP Nadda & Other Leaders Congratulate CM Fadnavis & Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

The Bharatiya Janata Party working President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday congratulated Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for swearing-in as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra respectively. Taking to Twitter Nadda said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the newly formed BJP-NCP government will take Maharashtra to newer heights.

JP Nadda's tweet

I Congratulate @Dev_Fadnavis Ji and @AjitPawarSpeaks Ji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am sure that under the guidance of Hon PM @narendramodi Ji, BJP-NCP Gov will take Maharashtra to newer heights. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 23, 2019

Other leaders wish the newly formed government

Congratulating Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan hoped that under their leadership, new dimensions of development will open up in the state and positive changes will occur in the life of every section of the society.

साथी श्री @Dev_Fadnavis को #महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री पद एवं श्री @AjitPawarSpeaks को उपमुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेने पर मेरी ओर से कोटि-कोटि शुभकामनाएँ।



आश्वस्त हूँ कि आपके नेतृत्व में राज्य में विकास के नए आयाम गढ़े जाएंगे व समाज के हर वर्ग के जीवन में सकारात्मक बदलाव आयेगा। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 23, 2019

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath also took to Twitter to congratulate the newly formed government. He is confident that this government will commit to public welfare and will establish new dimensions of progress and prosperity.



Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar also congratulated Fadnavis and Pawar. He said that Fadnavis becoming the CM is an honor for the mandate because "the khichdi that was cooking was grossly anti-mandate". He further said that the people of Maharashtra are victorious.

In a massive political shift in Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday, took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He was sworn in as CM in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM.

