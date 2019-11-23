The Debate
The Debate
JP Nadda & Other Leaders Congratulate CM Fadnavis & Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Politics

Bharatiya Janata Party working President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday congratulated Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for swearing-in as the CM & Deputy CM

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai |
JP Nadda

The Bharatiya Janata Party working President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday congratulated Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for swearing-in as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra respectively. Taking to Twitter Nadda said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the newly formed BJP-NCP government will take Maharashtra to newer heights.

JP Nadda's tweet

Other leaders wish the newly formed government 

Congratulating Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan hoped that under their leadership, new dimensions of development will open up in the state and positive changes will occur in the life of every section of the society.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath also took to Twitter to congratulate the newly formed government. He is confident that this government will commit to public welfare and will establish new dimensions of progress and prosperity.
 

Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar also congratulated Fadnavis and Pawar. He said that Fadnavis becoming the CM is an honor for the mandate because "the khichdi that was cooking was grossly anti-mandate". He further said that the people of Maharashtra are victorious.

In a massive political shift in Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday, took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He was sworn in as CM in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM.

Published:
COMMENT
