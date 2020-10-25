JP Nadda Apprises About 'national E-book'; To Compile Social Works Carried Out By Centre

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Sunday said that a national e-book will be made consisting of all the social works carried out by the Central government. Nadda's remark came after he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various BJP district offices in Rajasthan through video conferencing today.

In a bid to inform people about the government's work, Nadda said that the e-book will become a document of the world showing that India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi fought against the Coronavirus

"A document should be made of the social works that we have done. We are compiling all these and making a national e-book. Which will be translated into 9 languages of the UN. It will become a document of the world showing that India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the society fought against the coronavirus in collaboration with the government. Due to the pandemic, several other countries across the world which were doing good in the health sector also started feeling helpless. At that time Modi ji did the task of saving 130 crore people by taking timely and bold decisions," he said.

'The party has moved forward'

The BJP President said that from the very beginning, the organisation of Rajasthan BJP has developed in structure and further congratulated the party workers of the state.

"You have developed the policy by advancing the party. The party has moved forward with the intention of taking everyone along. All of you, on the heroic soil of Rajasthan, have made a good decision, and carried forward the office programme to strengthen the organisation. I salute such a brave land and congratulate the party workers of Rajasthan who are carrying out the inauguration two offices and laying the foundation stone of six offices," he added.

Furthermore, Nadda added that after the PM Modi-led government came into power, he had wished BJP to be determined to work for a long time, so the BJP should have a good office in every district.

(With Inputs from ANI)