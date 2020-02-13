JP Nadda Holds BJP Meet With Senior Leaders To Discuss Organisational Elections

BJP National President JP Nadda on Wednesday chaired a meeting of senior party functionaries at the party headquarters to discuss organisational elections and other issues. Ram Madhav, Muralidhar Rao, BL Santhosh, Bhupendra Yadav and Arun Singh among others were present at the meeting.

The meeting is held a day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) got re-elected to power in Delhi with a landslide majority, while the BJP was restricted to single-digit seats despite launching an intense election campaign that was spearheaded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah himself.

Congress failed to open its account the second time in a row in the national capital. The incumbent AAP, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, won 62 seats while BJP won a meagre eight seats in the results that were declared on Tuesday. In the Delhi Assembly election, AAP bagged a vote share of 53.57 percent as against BJP's 38.51 percent. While the AAP fold was abuzz celebrations, the BJP leaders have reiterated that the party will introspect the debacle.

AAP in 2015 registered a landslide victory by winning 67 out of the 70 seats and Congress drew blank, with BJP bagging only three seats. The ruling party has repeated its 2015 win with a clean sweep.

AAP conducts meeting post-election result

The ruling AAP which emerged victorious had also called a meeting on Wednesday. A meeting of newly-elected AAP MLAs was held at the residence of AAP chief & CM-designate Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday. He will take oath as the CM on February 16. Sources say that Manish Sisodia will again become the Deputy Chief Minister. Sisodia who held numerous key portfolios in the Kejriwal government may continue as the Finance Minister.

However, Atishi Marlena who is a prominent new MLA may be in line to become the Education Minister, taking over from Sisodia after having done significant work in the area, so much so that AAP made it a major poll plank. Dilip Pandey, who is considered close to Arvind Kejriwal is likely to be inducted in the new cabinet as well. Atishi and Pandey have won the Kalkaji and Timarpur seats respectively. Sources also say that Raghav Chadha may not get a ministerial birth. Chadha, a practising chartered accountant, has won the Rajinder Nagar seat by over 20,058 votes and is a first-time MLA.

(With ANI inputs)

