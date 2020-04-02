The Debate
JP Nadda Fires Up Over Sonia Gandhi's Lockdown Criticism, Says 'rise Above Petty Politics'

Politics

BJP President JP Nadda lashed out at Sonia Gandhi for her remarks on lockdown asking her to rise above 'petty politics' and support the Government's efforts

Nadda

BJP President JP Nadda on Thursday lashed out at Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi for her remarks on lockdown asking her to rise above 'petty politics' and support the government's efforts to combat COVID-19 crisis. Slamming Sonia Gandhi for her criticism, Nadda said that she should act responsibly during such unprecedented times.

"The efforts of the Government of India, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are being appreciated all over the world. The Prime Minister is fighting this battle with all the state governments as Team India. In these difficult times, such remark from the Congress is irresponsible, condemnable and insensitive," JP Nadda told ANI.  

Congress Intermin President had criticised the government's decision, saying that the implementation of countrywide lockdown was "unplanned" and had caused "chaos and pain" to millions of migrant workers.

READ | Javadekar Calls Sonia Gandhi's Lockdown Criticism 'false And Unnecessary politicisation'

BJP counters 'unplanned' remark

Countering Sonia Gandhi's remark, JP Nadda said that much before PM Modi announced a complete lockdown on March 24, many Congress-ruled states had already imposed a lockdown, in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. The BJP leader questioned if the lockdown imposed in Congress states was "unplanned".

"PM Modi announced a complete lockdown when 70 per cent of the country was already under lockdown. Did Sonia Gandhi point out to the Congress states when she said that it was an 'unprepared' lockdown?" JP Nadda exclaimed.

The BJP President further said that the world is appreciating India's efforts in fighting COVID-19. "In such a situation, Congress playing petty politics is very indecent and insensitive," he added.

READ | Ravi Shankar Prasad Says Sonia Gandhi's Lockdown Criticism Is 'regrettable And Painful'

Sonia Gandhi criticises the lockdown

Calling for the availability of all necessary equipment for medical professionals, Congress president Sonia Gandhi said the onus lies on the government to ensure that the spread of infection and casualties are not caused owing to lack of infrastructure or preparedness.

READ | HM Amit Shah Hits Back At Sonia Gandhi, Says Congress Should Stop 'petty Politics'

READ | Sonia Gandhi Criticises Govt For 'unplanned' Lockdown, Calls For Proactive Steps

 

