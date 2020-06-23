JP Nadda Welcomes SC Decision On Rath Yatra, Asks Devotees To Follow Safety Measures

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to permit the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha. Nadda said that the yatra has been a celebration for centuries. Nadda also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for starting discussions to begin the yatra.

Nadda welcomes move

सदियों से चल रही महाप्रभु जगन्नाथ जी की पावन रथयात्रा को उसी भक्ति भाव से संचालित करने के सुप्रीम कोर्ट के निर्णय का हार्दिक स्वागत करता हूँ।

यह हमारी आस्था का प्रतीक है। सभी श्रद्धालुओं को शुभकामनाएं।

सभी से अनुरोध है, इस समय स्वास्थ्य नियमों का पूरा ध्यान रखे।



जय जगन्नाथ! — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 22, 2020

In a couple of tweets on Monday morning, Nadda welcomed the verdict, saying that it was a symbol of faith. He also asked everyone involved to ensure social distancing measures and take care of their health.

A three-judge SC bench comprising CJI SA Bobde, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice AS Bopanna permitted the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra to take place in Puri. The bench stated that the Rath Yatra can be conducted safely along its usual route from temple to temple if there is no public attendance.

While hearing a PIL filed by NGO ''Odisha Vikash Parishad'' the apex court on June 18 had said that in the interest of public health and safety of citizens, this year's Puri Rath Yatra cannot be allowed and that "Lord Jagannath won't forgive us if we allow" it. A day after the order was passed, some applications were filed in the top court seeking recall and modification of its order. These applications, including those filed by ''Jagannath Sanskruti Jana Jagarana Manch'' and BJP leader Sambit Patra, urged the court to allow the Rath Yatra with certain restrictions due to the pandemic.

In its separate application, the ''Jagannath Sanskruti Jana Jagarana Manch'' has said that as per the earlier direction of the Orissa High Court as well as the decision of the state government, 372 people were engaged in the construction of three raths/chariots for more than one-and-half months and all were isolated, tested and found COVID-19 negative.

The Supreme Court asked the Centre, Odisha government and the Temple committee to work in tandem to conduct the Rath Yatra. Moreover, the apex court also emphasised that there would be no compromise on the health of people amid the COVID-19 outbreak. It also directed Odisha government to stop the Yatra in the case of a public health emergency. About 10-12 lakh devotees usually gather for the Rath Yatra.

