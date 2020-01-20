JP Nadda's Goals Are Clear, Says 'will Not Stop'; eyes Govt Formation In Non-BJP States

After being elected as the President of BJP on Monday, JP Nadda attended his felicitation program at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

During his first address as the 14th elected President of the BJP, Nadda thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party leaders, and workers for the love, cooperation, and trust that they had bestowed upon him.

"I thank you for the love, trust, cooperation that you have bestowed on me. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and the party organization for believing in me that I would be able to handle and take forward the work of the world's largest party," he said.

While talking further about the principles of the party Nadda said, "PM Modi talked about the work culture of our party and how we are different. We aren't just different in our principles, but the results of those principles are different as well."

Prez. Nadda eyes non-BJP states

In his first address as the BJP National President, Nadda made it clear that he aims to form a BJP government in the non-BJP ruling states. "Today, we are the world's largest party that is in power in India. We have the highest number of MPs and MLAs in the country."

"We aren't going to stop at this.There are some states left and we will make sure we reach to them as well," he added.

Elected unopposed

JP Nadda was elected unopposed as the 14th party president. Many Chief Ministers from ruling BJP states also attended Nadda's election as party president. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Information, and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar were among the ones to be present at the ceremony.

About JP Nadda

JP Nadda is a veteran party leader with strong RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh - the BJP's ideological mentor) roots. He was MLA in Himachal Pradesh for three terms before he moved to the Central government as a Cabinet Minister from 1998 to 2003.

Amit Shah had written to the Prime Minister in June 2019 requesting that his job of party chief be given to someone else as he had to focus completely on the responsibilities of being Home Minister. Nadda will set his eyes on the upcoming Assembly polls in Delhi and will hope to deliver big in Delhi.

After Delhi, it will be Bihar, where it is in power with ally Nitish Kumar. The party has also launched a mega campaign in Bengal, which will vote in 2021.

