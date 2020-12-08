JP Workers May Join Rajinikanth: Subramanian Swamy Claims BJP Didn't Integrate His Party

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday alleged that the Tamil Nadu BJP has kept all the erstwhile Janata Party state and district party workers out of BJP after he announced a merger in 2013. Taking to Twitter, the Rajya Sabha MP said that the BJP welcomed members from the DMK and other parties even though the Janata Party workers were "experienced." In what seems a warning to the BJP, Subramanian Swamy said that "the danger is the Janata Party workers may join Rajinikanth's party."

The Tamil Nadu BJP has kept all the Erstwhile Janata Party state & district party workers out of BJP after I announced merger in 2013. These were experienced workers. but BJP welcomed members from DMK and other parties. Now the danger is the JP workers may join Rajnikant party — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) December 8, 2020

Subramanian Swamy and noted RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy were among others who welcomed the actor's move to join politics. Dr Swamy predicted VK Sasikala to be a key opponent for Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth, who announced the launch of his party in January 2021. Subramanian Swamy said that it was good that the 'will he or will not' debate surrounding Rajinikanth's political plunge was over. The BJP MP predicted the key battle to take place between Rajinikanth and Jayalalithaa's former aide VK Sasikala - who is scheduled to be released from the Parappana Aghrahara prison in February.

Good that “will he or will he not” about Rajnikant joining politics has ended. The key battle will be probably between Rajnikanth and Sasikala. BJP will be in a dilemma — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) December 3, 2020

Rajinikanth says 'battle-ready to fight 2021 TN polls'

Ending years of suspense, superstar Rajinikanth, last week said his long-awaited party would be launched in January 2021 asserting a political change was imperative in Tamil Nadu and vowed corruption-free good governance driven by spiritual politics cutting across caste and religion. The announcement, coming barely four months ahead of the elections ended speculation about his political entry especially after his recent disclosure on having undergone a kidney transplant in 2016 and doctors' advice against venturing into politics.

For the actor's supporters, it came as a morale booster who burst crackers and distributed sweets in joy while Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam welcomed the actor's political innings. Anything may happen in politics, he said adding, "if there is an opportunity, there will be an alliance with him." The DMK had days ago said anyone in a democracy can float a political party.

