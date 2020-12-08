SAD's Sirsa Files Police Complaint Against Kangana Ranaut: 'Derogatory Words Hurt People'

Shiromani Akali Dal leader and President of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) Manjinder Singh Sirsa has filed a police complaint against actor Kangana Ranaut over a tweet related to the ongoing farmer protests. This was after the DSGMC had sent a legal notice to her over another tweet. Expressing displeasure, Sirsa shared that the tweets were ‘malicious’ and ‘hurt millions of Indians.’

READ: Another Legal Notice To Kangana Ranaut Over ‘derogatory’ Tweet; Sirsa Demands Her Apology

DSGMC files police complaint against Kangana Ranaut

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Committee President Maninder Singh Sira shared images of the complaint they registered at the North Avenue Police Station in Delhi. In the complaint, he has alleged that Kangana Ranaut 'incited enmity between different groups and communal hatred.'

He expressed his objection to an ‘extremely derogatory’ tweet and wrote that it ‘seeks to promote communal disharmony by labelling the hard working who are currently on a large scale peaceful agitation/protest against the recently legislated Farm Bills as ‘Khalistani Terrorists’ thereby hurting the sentiments of thousands of farmers across the country."

READ: Kangana Ranaut's Throwback Pic From Childhood Shares Story Of Her "deep Thoughtful Eyes"

He also highlighted the tweet that read: "Can Shaheen Bagh's Biryani gang and Khalistani terrorists tell what their problem is about the bill. Even at the time of the CAA it was said on behalf of the government that no one would lose citizenship, yet they rioted and killed hundreds of people. '

We have filed a police complaint against @KanganaTeam for the malicious tweets done with an intention to create enmity between different groups and incite communal hatred

Her derogatory words against farmers & their families have hurt millions of Indians@ANI @TimesNow @PTI_News pic.twitter.com/MITv4GG8Fz — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) December 8, 2020

Sirsa also alleged in the complaint that the tweet ‘is a grave threat to the peace, unity and integrity of India, especially in view of the sensitive atmosphere subsisting in the country as of today with lakhs of farmers protesting on the road.”

Highlighting that Kangana had neither apologised for the statement or posted any clarification, he sought that case be registered against her under sections 153A, 153 B, 295 A and 505(1) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sirsa sents legal notice to Kangana Ranaut

We have sent a legal notice to @KanganaTeam for her derogatory tweet calling the aged mother of a farmer as a woman available for ₹100. Her tweets portray farmers protest as antinational



We demand an unconditional apology from her for her insensitive remarks on farmers protest pic.twitter.com/AWNfmwpIyT — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) December 4, 2020

The DSGMC’s previous legal notice on Kangana Ranaut had been over another of her tweets. In the now-deleted tweet she had mistaken the woman named Mohinder Kaur, in the farmer protests, for Bilkis Bano, who had made headlines during the Shaheen Bagh protests. She had gone on to write that the woman was ‘available for Rs 100’ to protest. While numerous celebrities like Mika Singh had strongly objected to the statement, Sirsa had filed the notice, and sought an apology.

READ: From Priyanka Chopra To Kangana Ranaut: Bollywood Actors Who Bagged The Padma Shri Title

READ: Did You Know Kangana Ranaut "severely Damaged" Her Back While Preparing For 'Thalaivi'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.