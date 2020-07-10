'Justice Killed In Yogi's Encounter Raj':Mahua Moitra Slams BJP Over Vikas Dubey Encounter

In a major development on Friday morning, gangster Vikas Dubey, who killed 8 policemen in Kanpur, has been shot dead in an encounter, after his car turned turtle as he reached Kanpur. The history-sheeter snatched police weapon and tried to flee after a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident. Following the encounter, opposition leaders have slammed the Uttar Pradesh police and the government. TMC leader and MP Mahua Moitra too attacked the BJP for failing to deliver justice through due process.

'Job of courts to deliver justice...'

Taking to Twitter, Mahua Moitra stated that the courts should ensure delivering justice and the police should deliver the accused. However, Moitra hit out at the BJP and said that India under its rule has got confused between the two.

It is the job of the courts to deliver justice.

It is the job of the police to deliver the accused.

Shocking that India under @BJP has confused the two. https://t.co/QYu6zO026b — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 10, 2020

She further added that 'justice' been killed in Yogi Adityanath's 'Encounter Raj'.

Only thing killed in Yogiji’s “encounter Raj” is justice! — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 10, 2020

Gangster Vikas Dubey Killed In Encounter

Gangster Vikas Dubey has been shot dead in an encounter with the UP police. According to the police, the gangster attempted to flee and snatched the weapon of a policeman, after which he was shot dead in the encounter. Kanpur IG Mohit Agarwal confirmed that he was declared dead as he was brought to the hospital.

SP Kanpur West also confirmed that Gangster Vikas Dubey attempted to flee after the car overturned. "Police tried to make him surrender, during which he fired at the policemen. He was injured in retaliatory firing by police. He was later rushed to the hospital," SP said. Four Policemen are also injured.

