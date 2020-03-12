Jyotiraditya Scindia Makes Congress-to-BJP Switch Twitter-official With Subtle Update

As Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP on Wednesday, he changed his Twitter profile picture. Earlier his profile p[icture showed him with a Congress stole around his neck, however, after joining the BJP, he changed his picture with a BJP scarf. The picture he added was from the moment when he was inducted in the saffron party by BJP president JP Nadda. However, Scindia has not yet changed his Facebook profile picture.

Scindia's Facebook profile

Scindia joins BJP

A day after quitting the grand-old party, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday joined the BJP, in presence of party's national president JP Nadda. As Scindia joined the saffron party, after serving the Congress for 18 years, he extended his regards to BJP president Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He also attacked the Congress party for not serving the people. While inducting him, Nadda recalled the contribution of Rajmata Scindia in the formation of Jan Sangh.

Scindia resigns from Congress

After two days of heavy political drama, the former Guna MP formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday after all talks of mediation failed. Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at latter's residence along with former BJP chief Amit Shah. Moreover, 22 MLAs who support him have tendered their resignation from their Bengaluru resorts - where they have been holed up for the past few days.

READ: From Digvijaya's poaching claim to Scindia's resignation: How the MP crisis exploded

Kamal Nath - Scindia feud

Scindia has been miffed about not being elected CM and not being elected as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief - both of which were given to Nath. Jyotiraditya Scindia had recently assured guest teachers in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, that he will be their "shield and sword" if all promises in the party's manifesto, including farm loan waiver and regularising guest teachers, were not fulfilled. Moreover, he allegedly reached out to 5-6 young leaders in the Congress after tendering his resignation including Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, former Union Ministers RPN Singh, Milind Deora, Jitin Prasada, Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi.

READ: Madhya Pradesh LIVE Updates

Madhavrao then, Jyotiraditya now

Back in 1996, Madhavrao Scindia was sidelined by the Congress despite 4 back to back victories leading him to quit the party. After quitting the age-old party, Scindia went on to form the Madhya Pradesh Vikas Congress and also defeated his former party. Even as Scindia has joined the BJP, he had earlier tweeted that the BJP needs to stop 'spreading the politics of hate' after the Delhi violence which claimed 53 lives.

READ: Jyotiraditya Scindia reaches out to Sachin Pilot, Milind Deora after quitting Party