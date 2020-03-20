Jyotiraditya Scindia Makes MASSIVE Statement As Kamal Nath Resigns As Madhya Pradesh CM

After Kamal Nath resigned as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, Jyotiraditya Scindia who quit the Congress and joined the BJP, and essentially precipitated the Congress government's downfall has said the people in Madhya Pradesh have "won today". Taking to Twitter, the former Guna MP said that he has always believed that politics should be the medium of public service. He accused the Congress government in the state from "deviating" from this path.

'Truth has won again'

In a tweet in Hindi, Scindia said, "People have won today in Madhya Pradesh. I have always believed that politics should be the medium of public service, but the state government had deviated from this path. Truth has won again. Satyameva Jayate."

मध्य प्रदेश में आज जनता की जीत हुई है। मेरा सदैव ये मानना रहा है कि राजनीति जनसेवा का माध्यम होना चाहिए, लेकिन प्रदेश सरकार इस रास्ते से भटक गई थी। सच्चाई की फिर विजय हुई है। सत्यमेवजयते। — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) March 20, 2020

In a press conference, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said, "I was given five years to work for MP. The BJP got 15 years. So far, I have got only 15 months, but during these 15 months, people of Madhya Pradesh know the conspiracy that BJP has indulged in. Since the day we came to power BJP has been trying to bring us down. The BJP has murdered democracy."

MP Speaker accepts resignation of 23 MLAs

The Supreme Court on Thursday had ordered the MP Assembly Speaker to conduct a floor test that left the fate of the 15-month-old Kamal Nath led Congress government hanging by a thread after the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs. The Congress government was on the brink of collapse after the resignations of the 22 rebel MLAs stated to be supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who quit the Congress on March 10 and later joined the BJP.

In a late-night development on Thursday, the Madhya Pradesh Speaker accepted the resignations of the remaining 16 legislators, lodged in a resort in Bengaluru. The resignation of six Congress ministers was accepted by the Speaker earlier.

With the Speaker accepting the resignations of all 22 MLAs, the strength of the Congress in the 230-member Assembly, which was 114 earlier, has now reduced to 92. The Speaker also accepted the resignation of BJP MLA Sharad Kaul. The strength of the House has also come down to 205 with 103 required to prove majority, which seems impossible for the Congress given the current scenario. The Opposition BJP with 106 MLAs seemingly has enough numbers to form a government.

