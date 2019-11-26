After Congress-free Twitter Bio 'commotion', Scindia Weighs In On Maharashtra Floor Test

After being in the news on Monday for his Twitter bio change, Congress leader Jyotiaditya Scindia took to the microblogging website on Tuesday and called SC’s decision on Sena-Cong-NCP's plea challenging CM Fadnavis’s oath a 'tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar". He said that the verdict is “reassuring” as it comes on the day when India is celebrating the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution. He also drew parallel between the order and the spirit of the day by saying that the Supreme Court upheld the values of Indian democracy through its order on Constitution Day.

#ConstitutionDay Feels reassuring that the Hon'ble SC upheld the democratic values and principles in the #Maharashtragovernmentformation verdict. A true tribute to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar ji! #FloorTest — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) November 26, 2019

Scindia drops Congress links from Twitter bio

Earlier on Monday, Scindia changed his Twitter bio fueling fresh speculations over the political tensions brewing within the party. While his previous bio read "Former MP of Guna (constituency) | Former Minister for Power (I/C)' MoS Commerce & Industry; MoS Communications, IT & Post", it now simply reads "Public servant, cricket enthusiast". Later, he came on record and said that he did it simply because his old bio was too long. This comes during the time when the Congress party has been witnessing considerable flux as it continues to come to terms with its humongous loss in the Lok Sabha polls.

Ridiculous commotion over a twitter profile change done almost a month ago! — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) November 25, 2019

Jyotiraditya Scindia to ANI, on no mention of Congress party in his Twitter bio: A month back I had changed my bio on Twitter. On people's advice I had made my bio shorter. Rumours regarding this are baseless. pic.twitter.com/63LAw9SIvb — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019

Read: "Ridiculous Commotion" forces Scindia to explain removing Congress mentions in a Twitter bio

The Supreme Court's judgement

The Supreme Court bench comprising Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan, and Sanjiv Khanna assembled on Tuesday morning and ordered a floor test on Wednesday at 5 pm in the Maharashtra Assembly. No secret ballot will be used for voting, the apex court had categorically pointed out. Protem Speaker has to be appointed immediately and a special session has to be called on November 27, ruled the bench. The members will be administered an oath before 5 PM following which the protem Speaker will conduct the floor test which will be telecasted live.

Read: Netizens aren't believing Jyotiraditya Scindia's reasons for purging Congress from his bio

Constitution Day

The Indian Constitution was adopted on November 26, 70 years ago in 1949. Thereafter, it came into force on January 26, 1950. The country is celebrating Constitution Day also known as Samvidhan Diwas to mark the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly. The Constitution Day was first celebrated in 2015 as a tribute to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, who played a pivotal role in drafting the Constitution. Declaration regarding the same was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11, 2015 — 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Sena-NCP-Cong's massive show of strength

Amidst the political whirlpool in Maharashtra, Sena-Cong-NCP filed a writ petition challenging the "arbitrary and malafide actions/decisions" of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in swearing-in Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar as chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively. The three parties amidst the show of strength gathered in the ballroom of a five-star hotel in Mumbai on Monday evening. These 162 MLAs pledged to stay together and back the post-poll alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress. The room was filled with the posters saying “We are 162”.

Read: Congress Mentions Purged From Twitter Bio, Jyotiraditya Scindia Offers Sketchy Explanation

Read: Sena MPs meet Sonia Gandhi, say 'will boycott session to commemorate Constitution Day'