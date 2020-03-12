Jyotiraditya Scindia Tweets His Gratitude To PM Modi, Amit Shah & Nadda After Joining BJP

Jyotiraditya Scindia thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda for inducting him in their party in a midnight tweet on Thursday. After resigning from the Congress party, Scindia joined the BJP on Wednesday in the presence of Nadda. He was formally inducted at the party headquarters at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg in the national capital.

Thanking @JPNadda ji, @narendramodi ji, @AmitShah ji & members of the BJP family for accepting& welcoming me. It’s not just a turning point in my life,but also an opportunity for me to continue my commitment towards public service under the inspirational leadership of PM Modi ji. — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) March 11, 2020

After two days of heavy political drama, the former Guna MP formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday after mediation failed, who inturn expelled him for "anti-party activities". Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party soon after he met PM Modi at the latter's residence along with Amit Shah. Scindia parted ways with Congress after regularly confronting with Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath and the senior party leadership.

Scindia's remarks on Congress

As he joined the saffron party, after serving the Congress for 18 years, Scindia extended his regards to BJP president Nadda, PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, and targeted the grand old party. While Nadda welcomed him to the party, saying that he is joining his family, Scindia stated that Congress is not doing Jan Seva (public service) anymore.

Speaking to media after being inducted in BJP, he said: "Congress party is not the same as it was before. Three reasons - they are not realising the fact, they are not ready to accept the new leadership and they are ignoring the young leaders." Scindia went on to say that the Madhya Pradesh government has betrayed the people.

