The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Jyotiraditya Scindia Tweets His Gratitude To PM Modi, Amit Shah & Nadda After Joining BJP

Politics

Jyotiraditya Scindia thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda for inducting him in their party in a midnight tweet on Thursday

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda for inducting him in their party in a midnight tweet on Thursday. After resigning from the Congress party, Scindia joined the BJP on Wednesday in the presence of Nadda. He was formally inducted at the party headquarters at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg in the national capital. 

READ | Sachin Pilot Breaks Silence On Jyotiraditya Scindia Leaving Congress And Joining BJP

After two days of heavy political drama, the former Guna MP formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday after mediation failed, who inturn expelled him for "anti-party activities". Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party soon after he met PM Modi at the latter's residence along with Amit Shah. Scindia parted ways with Congress after regularly confronting with Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath and the senior party leadership.

READ | AAP Mocks Both BJP & Congress As Jyotiraditya Scindia Jumps Ship, Triggers MP Meltdown

Scindia's remarks on Congress

As he joined the saffron party, after serving the Congress for 18 years, Scindia extended his regards to BJP president Nadda, PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, and targeted the grand old party. While Nadda welcomed him to the party, saying that he is joining his family, Scindia stated that Congress is not doing Jan Seva (public service) anymore.

Speaking to media after being inducted in BJP, he said: "Congress party is not the same as it was before. Three reasons - they are not realising the fact, they are not ready to accept the new leadership and they are ignoring the young leaders." Scindia went on to say that the Madhya Pradesh government has betrayed the people. 

READ | Jyotiraditya Scindia Nominated As Rajya Sabha Candidate After Induction Into BJP: Sources

READ | HUGE: MP Leader Claims 10,000 Congress Office-bearers Quit Party After Scindia's Exit

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Anand Mahindra shares video of woman who can 'outrace the virus'
ANAND MAHINDRA SHARES VIDEO
JDU
JDU ANNOUNCES RS POLL CANDIDATES
Indians
OVER 70 STUDENTS STRANDED IN ITALY
Pilot
SACHIN PILOT ON SCINDIA'S CONG EXIT
MP
10,000 CONGRESS OFFICE-BEARERS QUIT
Covid-19
MUMBAI: 2 POSITIVE COVID-19 CASES