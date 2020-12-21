Kamal Haasan Open To Being Rajinikanth's 'CM Face'; Will Speak On Alliance In January

As Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan started the second phase of his campaign for the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections, he said that his party won't ally with the Kazhagam parties. He also responded on the speculated alliance with superstar Rajinikanth - who will make an announcement about his political party on December 31. While the Kollywood star did not comment on DMK chief MK Stalin's remark that film stars are joining politics to defeat his party, Haasan said that he will speak about any alliance with Rajinikanth at an 'appropriate time', in January. He also launched a 7-point governance plan for the upcoming polls.

On any alliance with Kazhagam parties, he said, "there will be no alliance with Kazhagam parties in the forthcoming Assembly election (in Tamil Nadu)." When asked about any alliance with Rajinikanth and if he would be the CM candidate, Haasan said, "He (Rajinikanth) is the one who has to decide about the alliance. After that, we will both sit down and discuss it further. I will accept if Rajini announces me as the Chief Ministerial candidate."

He further said, "Nothing can be said right now about the alliance. I will announce the position on the alliance in January. Tamil Nadu will stand tall only if there is a corruption-free government in the state. Only 30 percent of government programs go to the people. The remaining 70 percent goes to politicians. This has to change."

Rajinikanth's entry into politics

In 2018, Rajinikanth announced his entry into politics, did not divulge any details about it but specified that it will be based on spiritualism. Almost 2 years later, on December 3, 2020, Rajini noted that the time had arrived for political change in Tamil Nadu and revealed that he would make the formal announcement of his political party on December 31 following which the party will be launched in January 2021. Speaking to the media at his Poes Garden residence after his announcement on Twitter, Rajinikanth vowed to not go back on his words regarding his political plunge and said that his victory or defeat would be that of the people.

Kamal Hasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam

Launching his party in a public meeting in Madurai in February 2018, Hasan had said that his party will fulfil the vacuum in Tamil politics. He also launched his party flag which shows six interlocked hands. The meaning, he explained was co-operation between the Southern states of India. In Lok Sabha elections, the party contested on 36 seats but did not win any. Kamal Haasan has kickstarted his campaign for the upcoming assembly polls and is currently on his second phase of campaigning.

Stalin on Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan

On Sunday, Dravida Munnetra Kazaghan (DMK) chief MK Stalin stated that celebrities such as Rajinikanth and Kamal Hassan are being forced to join politics and launch parties to ensure that DMK does not win the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Attacking the ruling AIADMK, Stalin said, “If money could win elections, then let me remind you, AIADMK has lost elections even after distributing cash for votes.” Stalin, who awaits his maiden CM term, has declared that his party will win 200+ seats in the polls. It is to be noted that Prashant Kishor and his team IPAC have been roped in for Stalin's campaign.

2021 Tamil Nadu polls

Two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS) - reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. While AIADMK hopes for a coalition with BJP, the saffron party is reportedly in talks with MK Stalin's estranged brother - Alagiri and superstar Rajinikanth - who has often praised PM Modi. AIADMK has already said that it is with BJP in presence of senior BJP leader and ex-party chief Amit Shah. The 234 seats in Tamil Nadu assembly will be going to polls in May next year.

