Kamal Haasan's MNM Releases 7-point Agenda For Industry Ahead Of TN Polls

In the run-up to the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly elections, Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has released a 7-point agenda for the industrial sector promising compulsory insurance, pension plans, job safety, and security for unorganized workers.

In his manifesto, Haasan has promised to establish a 'Ministry of Possibilities' in the state to cater to Science and Technology, startups, and innovation and to give a 'fillip to industrial revolution 4.0' in Tamil Nadu. He has also promised to ensure liquidity for the MSME sector through mentoring by financial institutions and Government initiatives.

Moreover, the actor-turned-politician has promised to focus on less-developed regions, incentivizing big industries to set up their back offices in such areas which would help in the creation of job opportunities. Focusing on un-organized labor, the leader has said that MNM would bring workers under compulsory and comprehensive insurance, pension plans, job safety, and job security.

Facilitating a new business model, Makkal Needhi Maiam has announced that skill Development Super Parks under Public-Private partnership will be established at every District Headquarters if they are elected to power facilitating a new timeline based business facilitation model.

Tamil Nadu elections 2021

The Vishwaroopam star had launched his party in a public meeting in Madurai in February 2018 and had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections where he failed to open his party's account which was followed by his abysmal performance in the Tamil Nadu by-polls, where he lost all 36 seats contested.

Fearing a repeat of his Lok Sabha performance, Kamal Haasan has offered to 'shed his ego' and enter into an alliance with Rajinikanth, suggesting the formation of a third front in the State. He had also proclaimed that his party will fulfill AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran's dream to establish Madurai as the second capital of Tamil Nadu. However, his plans were put on hold with the Kollywood superstar's dramatic exit from politics.

With BJP solidifying its State alliance with ruling AIADMK and DMK chief MK Stalin eyeing his maiden CM term, assembly elections are due during April-May 2021 in Tamil Nadu.

