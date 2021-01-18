Kamal Haasan to undergo leg surgery, take break of 'few days' from campaigning schedule

Makal Needhi Maiam Chief Kamal Haasan will be undergoing a follow-up surgery on his leg, taking a break from his campaigning schedule for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The actor-politician announced that he will be taking rest for some days, and come back ‘rejuvenated’ with ‘renewed vigour.' He added that even during the time off, he will be discussing the changes for the 'betterment' of the state through technology.

Kamal Haasan to undergo surgery, take break from campaigning

In letters addressed to his fans in English and Tamil, Kamal Haasan shared that he had completed the first leg of his campaigning ‘to revive the glory of Tamizh Nadu’ through his ‘Re-Imagine Tamizh Nadu’ initiative.

He revealed that this included travelling 5000 kms for 15 days spread over a month, where his 'zest' to meet the people ‘outweighed’ the advice given to him on his personal safety.

Kamal Haasan also expressed satisfaction on completing the fourth season of the show Bigg Boss Tamil, during the tough COVID-19 pandemic, and expressed his delight on reaching '4.5 crore viewers' through the show.

The Indian 2 star stated that he was advised by doctors to undergo a follow-up surgery to one he had undergone for an accident some years ago and take rest till then. However, he went ahead with his professional and political responsibilities 'superseding' this medical advice.

He shared that the ‘love and affection’ from citizens was an ‘effective antidote’ to the ‘severe pain’ he battled during the campaigning. He wrote that he would be finally heeding to the medical advice, as he had the ‘opportunity to take some rest.’

Till he returned ‘fully rejuvenated’ after ‘a few days’, he would reflect on the ‘learnings’ of the first leg. Highlighting that he would be available for the people even during the break, he asserted that his 'voice' will continue to be heard for his ‘people, land and language’ and that the 'light will continue shining brighter and broader.'

Fellow superstar and co-star of many films, Rajinikanth had recently withdrawn his decision to enter politics due to health reasons ahead of the state elections.

Kamal Haasan's vision for TN elections

Kamal Haasan had released a seven-point manifesto for the revival of the Industry, promising factors like compulsory insurance, pension plans, job safety, and security for unorganized workers. A 'Ministry of Possibilities' for boosting Science and Technology, startups, and innovation was among the other highlights. His party proposing notional income for homemakers has also been a highlight.

