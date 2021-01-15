Kamal Haasan's MNM Gets Back 'Torch' Symbol From MGR Makkal Katchi After EC Reallots It

In a big relief for Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan, the Election Commission on Friday, reassigned the 'Torch Light' symbol to his party ahead of the Tamil Nadu polls. Taking to Twitter, Haasan announced the development, pointing out that it happened on the birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr. MNM was allotted the 'Torch Light' symbol in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, but was recently reallocated to MGR Makkal Katchi. Tamil Nadu polls will be held in April-May 2021.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM Modi to launch COVID vaccination drive at 10:30 AM tomorrow

Kamal Haasan's MNM gets back 'Torch Light'

'BJP more dangerous than Covid': TMC MP Nusrat Jahan's jibe leaves Malviya angry at Mamata

MNM's 'Torch' battle

Recently, MNM had moved the Madras High Court seeking to direct the Election Commission to allot the symbol to itself, restraining MGR Makkal Katchi from using the 'Torch Light' symbol. Issuing a statement, MNM said, "MNM has, in its prayer, stated that it is entitled to the ‘Battery Torch’ symbol for the election to the T.N. legislative assembly as per the provisions of the election symbols (reservation and allotment) order, 1968". MGR Makkal Katchi recently surrendered the symbol, as per reports. Kamal Haasan had extensively displayed the symbol after it was allotted to the party just 18 days before Lok Sabha elections.

TN CM EPS claims 'I don't aspire for CM post' as AIADMK launches his re-election campaign

Kamal Hasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam

The Vishwaroopam star had launched his party in a public meeting in Madurai in February 2018, saying that MNM will fill the vacuum in Tamil politics. He also launched his party flag which shows six interlocked hands that symbolised co-operation between the Southern states of India. In the Lok Sabha elections, the party contested 36 seats but did not win any and also failed to open its account in the Tamil Nadu by-polls.

Tamil Nadu CM EPS claims "Kamal Haasan spoiling families via Big Boss show"; actor retorts

Kamal Haasan had been open to allying with Rajinikanth announcing that "If there is an alliance with Rajinikanth we will talk and decide who will be the chief ministerial candidate", but had dropped it after Rajinikanth dropped his political entry. Meanwhile, Kamal himself is on his second leg of poll campaign - touring Chennai's Porur, Kanchipuram and Villupuram. MNM has ruled out alliances with AIADMK and DMK and rolled out a 7-point governance plan - which includes schemes like 'Green Channel Government', 'Online Homes', 'Providing Urban Opportunities in Rural Areas' (PUORA), 'Women enrichment' among others. Kamal has also irked AIADMK by anointing himself as MGR's heir, saying he will fulfill MGR's dream of making Madurai - 'Tamil Nadu's second capital'.