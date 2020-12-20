MNM Chief Kamal Haasan Kick-starts 2nd Phase Of Campaign, Holds Roadshow In Chennai

Kickstarting the second phase of his political campaigning ahead of the 2021 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Sunday held a roadshow in Chennai's Porur area. The leader is set to visit Kanchipuram and Villupuram constituencies between December 20-22 as a part of the second phase of campaigning.

Tamil Nadu: Kamal Hassan, chief of Makkal Needhi Maiam held a roadshow at Porur in Chennai today. pic.twitter.com/rPwk1Tw6ZN — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2020

In the first phase of his campaign between December 13-16, Kamal Haasan visited the districts in Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Nellai, Thoothukudi, and Kanyakumari where he proclaimed that his party will fulfill AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran's dream to establish Madurai as the second capital of Tamil Nadu. The actor-turned-politician titled his campaign- 'Let's Renovate Tamil Nadu'.

With talks to join hands with Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth and a court battle to claim the 'battery torch symbol' for his party, Haasan is hoping to fill the vacuum in Tamil politics. The Vishwaroopam star had launched his party in a public meeting in Madurai in February 2018 and had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections where he failed to open his party's account which was followed by his abysmal performance in the Tamil Nadu by-polls, where he lost all 36 seats contested. Fearing a repeat of his Lok Sabha performance, Kamal Haasan has offered to 'shed his ego' and enter into an alliance with Rajini, suggesting the formation of a third front in the State.

As BJP solidifies its State alliance with ruling AIADMK and DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term, assembly elections are due during April-May 2021 in Tamil Nadu.

