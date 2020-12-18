MP CM Hits Out At Kamal Nath; Blames Him For Failing To Fulfill Promise Of Loan Waivers

As the BJP commences its 'Kisan Kalyan' event in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hit out at the Congress for failing to fulfill its promises of loan waivers blaming it for destroying Cooperative banks in the state. This comes shortly after the government announced a package of Rs 800 crores to improve the conditions of the farmers.

"Kamal Nath government didn't fulfill its promise of loan waiver, became a regular defaulter and never distributed relief fund. In name of loan waiver, the Congress government destroyed the position of Cooperative banks. So to improve their condition, we have given Rs 800 crores," said Shivraj Chouhan.

While speaking on the Rs 800 crore package, Madhya Pradesh CM revealed that over 1.11 crore farmers had pre-registered for the package till 8 am and the first installment would be deposited into their accounts soon. "1.11 crore farmers pre-registered till 8 am for today's event where we'll be depositing the first installment in farmers' accounts whose crops were damaged.

PM Modi addresses farmers

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the event via video conference to address farmers digitally. While addressing the farmers at the 'Kisan Kalyan' event, PM Modi allayed fears over the three farm laws, assuring that the MSP would continue. "It's been 6-7 months since Farm laws were implemented. But now suddenly, games are being played to plough one's own political land through a web of lies," PM Modi said.

"Those who have started this movement in the name of farmers, when they had a chance to run the government or become part of the government, what they did back then, the country needs to remember. Today, I want to bring their deeds in front of countrymen and farmers. I assure every farmer of the country that like how MSP was given earlier, it will continue to be given in the same way. MSP will not be stopped, nor will it end," PM Modi added.

