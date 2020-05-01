Nitish Kumar Thanks Centre For Announcing Special Trains To Bring Back Stranded Persons

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar thanked the Centre on Friday for announcing special train services to facilitate the movement of stranded persons back to their respective home states. The Bihar Chief Minister stated that with the mutual agreement of the states, special trains shall ply to bring back residents of the state stranded in Kota and Jaipur. Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Home Affairs permitted movement of stranded persons after several Chief Ministers requested to facilitate their movement.

In the notice issued by the Home Ministry on Friday, it stated that the Ministry of Railways will designate nodal officers for coordinating with states and Union Territories for the movement of stranded persons. It has also informed that the MoR will issue detailed guidelines for sale of tickets, and for social distancing and other measures to be observed at train stations, train platforms and within the trains.

These special trains will be run from point to point on the request of both the concerned State Governments as per the standard protocols for sending and receiving such stranded persons. The Railways and State Governments shall appoint senior officials as Nodal Officers for coordination and smooth operation of these “Shramik Specials”. As per MHA guidelines, "Shramik Special" trains shall ply from International Workers' Day on May 1.

MHA issues guidelines

The passengers have to be screened by the sending states and only those found asymptomatic would be allowed to travel. The State Governments will be responsible for transporting the stranded persons in batches that can be accommodated in the train to the designated railway Station in sanitized buses following social distancing norms and other precautions. It will be mandatory for every passenger to cover their faces. Meals and drinking water would be provided to the passengers by the sending states at the originating station.

The Railways will endeavour to ensure social distancing norms and hygiene with the cooperation of passengers. On longer routes, the Railways will provide a meal en route during the journey. On arrival at the destination, passengers will be received by the State Government, who would make all arrangements for their screening, quarantine if necessary and further travel from the concluding railway station.

