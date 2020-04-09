'Mandatory Use Of Masks Is A pro-people decision', Kamal Nath Urges MP To Follow Suit 

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath asked the Madhya Pradesh government to make the use of masks in public places compulsory in the state keeping in mind the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. The total number of positive cases in the state has now risen to 385 after 72 new cases were reported on Wednesday. The death toll due to coronavirus in the state now stands at 29.

"The Government of Mumbai, Delhi, and UP have taken a pro-people decision to make use of masks compulsory to prevent Corona. In view of the rising corona infection in Madhya Pradesh, this decision should be taken by the government immediately and the government should also ensure its easy availability to the general public," tweeted Kamal Nath. मुम्बई , दिल्ली और यूपी सरकार ने कोरोना से बचाव हेतु मास्क के अनिवार्य उपयोग का जनहितैषी निर्णय लिया है।

मध्यप्रदेश में भी बढ़ते कोरोना के संक्रमण को देखते हुए तत्काल यह निर्णय सरकार द्वारा लिया जाना चाहिये और सरकार आमजन तक उसकी आसान उपलब्धता भी सुनिश्चित करे। — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) April 9, 2020

Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain sealed

After an alarming surge in the number of COVID-19 positive cases, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday decided to seal three major cities of the state. Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain would be sealed completely in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis besides the 21-day lockdown. The state government also invoked the Essential Services Management Act (ESMA) in the state with immediate effect to combat COVID-19 to ensure essential supplies and services are operational during this crisis.

